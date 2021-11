We often say that midfield is the most important department of a squad and whoever wins the battle in the centre of the park will have control over a game. Midfielders dictate the tempo of the game, and they are the connecting link between an attack and the defence. Many top teams have world-class midfielders in their ranks, and though the focus is on the attack in any big game, it is the midfield that determines the team’s fate.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO