Andres Iniesta is happy seeing former teammate Xavi in charge of Barcelona. The Vissel Kobe player told BeIN Sports that the Catalan is ready to take the reins at Barcelona. “Xavi fits perfectly, that's for sure. Not just because of what he knows about the club or the place, but because he's prepared for it. That's the most important thing, not for what Xavi represents but as a coach and how he's ready to take on this challenge.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO