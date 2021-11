Elaborate troll or completely genuine act? Sometimes, it's impossible to tell with Brooks Koepka. For the early part of his explosion onto the PGA Tour scene, Koepka told us he didn't even really like golf all that much. That he found it boring. He took an Allen Iverson approach to practice, specifically for non-major events. "I just practice before the majors," he said before the 2019 Open Championship. "Regular tournaments I don't practice. If you've seen me on TV, that's when I play golf."

