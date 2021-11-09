CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris lands in Paris to reinforce French ties, her own standing

By Editorials
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris arrived in Paris early Tuesday to work with French President Emmanuel Macron on climate change and the COVID-19 fight and further ease the ruckus over a submarine deal with Australia that irked France. “We are focused on looking forward, not looking backward. France is one...

www.washingtontimes.com

SFGate

The Kamala Harris 'French accent' saga is really strange

Vice President Kamala Harris is once again the subject of a strange news cycle, this time over conservatives accusing her of using a "French accent" while speaking to scientists in Paris. On Wednesday, a video of Harris pronouncing the word "the" as "thee" made the rounds on social media, with...
New York Post

Kamala Harris visits site of Paris terrorist attack

Vice President Harris made a somber stop at Paris’ cafe Le Carillon Saturday to mark the sixth anniversary of an ISIS terrorist attack which which left 130 dead. Harris placed white flowers at a memorial for the victims and was accompanied by her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff. The couple later chatted with people inside the cafe, which was decorated with colored candles.
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
floridianpress.com

Harris Awkwardly Uses French Accent During Paris Trip

Vice President Kamala Harris seems to think that using a fake French accent when speaking to scientists in France as part of her charm offensive overseas visit would help repair the soured relationship with U.S.’ oldest ally. Harris on Tuesday toured the Institut Pasteur science lab in Paris, where American...
AFP

Powers urge Libya to keep poll plan, want mercenaries out

World powers on Friday told Libya to stick to a plan for holding presidential elections on December 24, adding that foreign mercenaries should also leave and allow the country to turn a page in its history. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference, declaring that Libya was now as a "crossroads" that would determine its future. The North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, with the bloodshed drawing in competing Libyan factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional powers. The presidential vote on December 24 is the core part of a United Nations plan to help restore stability, but the calendar has been under pressure as tensions flare once more between rival camps.
Washington Times

NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia would harm American national security

As Ukraine continues to push for NATO membership, Russia says Kyiv joining the Western alliance would be a “red line” for Moscow. An ominous Russian troop buildup near the Ukraine border indicates Vladimir Putin might not be bluffing. Before further consideration of extending NATO’s Article 5 security guarantee to Ukraine, however, Washington needs to carefully weigh what is at stake for American security and prosperity.
Washington Times

‘Cringe’: Harris takes heat for awkward French accent in lab tour

Political watchers were scratching their heads after Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to deploy a Gallic tint to certain words during a tour of the Pasteur Institute. “In government, we campaign with ‘The Plan,’” Ms. Harris said. “Uppercase T, uppercase P. ‘The Plan!’ And then the environment is such we’re expected to defend ‘The Plan’ even when the first time we roll it out there may be some glitches and it’s time to reevaluate and then do it again.”
Indy100

Kamala Harris mocked for slipping into a French accent during visit to Paris

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to slip into a French accent during a speech to scientists at a COVID lab in Paris. Inevitably, the linguistic shift didn’t go unnoticed and garnered much attention – and mockery – on social media. While speaking at the Institut Pasteur science lab, where Americans and Europeans are tackling Covid-19, Harris said: “In government, we campaign with ‘The Plan.’ Uppercase T, uppercase P, ‘The Plan’,”“And then the environment is such we’re expected to defend ‘The Plan’ even when the first time we roll it out there may be some glitches and it’s...
Washington Times

Harris: France wants to join the Artemis Accords, a major space-exploration pact

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said French President Emmanuel Macron is interested in joining the Artemis Accords, a 2020 agreement that promoted responsible space exploration and set the table for a return to the Moon. “As the head of the [National] Space Council, I can tell you we’re very...
AFP

Macron sheds tears for French Resistance hero on Armistice Day

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday shed tears as he paid a final homage to Hubert Germain, the last French Resistance hero recognised by Charles de Gaulle from World War II who died last month. Macron led a special Armistice Day ceremony for Germain in central Paris before his body was interred in France's war memorial at Mont-Valerien outside the French capital. Germain, the last surviving Resistance fighter honoured by late Free France leader de Gaulle as a Companion of the Liberation, died aged 101 in October. His coffin draped in the French flag was carried up the Champs-Elysees on an armoured vehicle to the Arc de Triomphe, where Macron and visiting American Vice President Kamala Harris paid their respects.
BBC

Ex-French president Francois Hollande testifies over 2015 Paris attacks

Former French President Francois Hollande has told a trial over the 2015 Paris attacks that the terrorists struck "our way of life itself". Mr Hollande was president when Islamic State (IS) extremists killed 130 people in the French capital. Jihadists set off suicide vests and opened fire on cafes, before...
Washington Times

Kamala Harris: An unsuccessful American in Paris

When past presidents have seen their approval numbers dive, they went on foreign trips. Sometimes this works, but more often it doesn’t, because failure at home often follows them abroad. World leaders can sense failure and its twin, weakness. Vice President Kamala Harris, whose poll numbers and favorability among the...
