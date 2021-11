I am sure this is hard to believe, but I think you would be hard-pressed to find a farmer that would complain about the weather this fall. I remember last fall, it was cold, cloudy, frequent rains, and a couple of times we had to wait for the snow to melt so we could combine corn! This fall was the exact opposite with almost perfect weather. However, even though it was very nice many farmers are still pushing hard to finish up before the rain and snow in the forecast.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO