CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as US borders open

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Would-be immigrants see hope in re-opened US border

Maria fled the violent drug gangs of Michoacan with just three changes of clothes, and traveled 1,500 miles (2,500 kilometers) to the edge of Mexico where she now waits to claim political asylum in the United States. The 38-year-old is part of a record wave of Central and Southern Americans trying to escape violence and poverty at home and make a new life in the world's richest country over the last year, even as its borders have been shut because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now they have opened again, Maria sees a chink of light. "Now I have hope," she told AFP in a makeshift camp in Tijuana, where hundreds have gathered waiting to travel a few miles north across the frontier.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Canada#Europe#San Diego#Ap
AFP

Family joy as US re-opens its border with Mexico

Mexican Isabel Gonzalez waited 20 months to embrace her children in the United States, separated by just a few miles and a pandemic-sparked border closure. "Thank God, we are here now. I am very happy," said Gonzalez, 63, as she walked across from Tijuana to the Californian border town of San Ysidro around midnight (0800 GMT) on Monday, when the US finally eased open its frontiers. Before the pandemic hit, Gonzalez had been visiting her four children and multiple grandchildren in San Diego, about 25 minutes from the border, every month. But when Washington announced it was shuttering to all but citizens, legal residents and essential workers, the family was split apart.
U.S. POLITICS
kyma.com

Canadian snowbirds to flock south as US opens border

PHOENIX, Ariz.(AP) — The Biden administration’s decision to allow vaccinated people to enter the U.S. by land for nonessential travel starting next week has many Canadians packing up their campers and making reservations at their favorite vacation condos and mobile home parks. Restrictions imposed by both countries during the coronavirus...
PHOENIX, AZ
Reporter

As ban lifts, visitors to US await long-delayed hugs, kisses

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
TRAVEL
wutqfm.com

Travelers welcome long-awaited reopening of US borders

(LONDON) — The U.S. is reopening borders to vaccinated travelers on Monday after 20 months of being closed to many countries, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India, South Africa and most of Europe. After a number of stops and starts, President Joe Biden announced the date for the resumption...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
Oracle

International students await lifting of travel bans to reunite with family

Malu Alvarenga, a first-year international student from São Paulo, Brazil, got sick with COVID-19 at the beginning of the semester. With her parents on a different continent and travel bans still in place, the looming thought of them not being able to visit haunted her. “I wanted to have my...
TRAVEL
securitymagazine.com

US land borders open to tourists on November 8

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released guidance for non-citizens of the United States entering the country via its land borders. U.S. land borders have been closed to non-essential, non-citizen travel since March 2020. Starting on November 8th, 2021, non-citizen travelers may enter the United States via land borders...
U.S. POLITICS
WCAX

US border to open to vaccinated Canadians Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Northern Border will open next Monday to vaccinated Canadians. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020. In August, Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans and proof of a negative COVID test. The U.S. is not requiring a test and it...
WORLD
MySanAntonio

Bi-national couples await airport hugs and the end of a long separation

After spending most of the pandemic more than 4,200 miles apart, Hannah Pring can now count down the days until she can spend Christmas with her husband. A U.K. citizen and native Londoner, Pring married her Missouri-based husband in 2019 and began the process of immigrating to the United States. But the pandemic brought the world - and their plans - to a standstill months later when international borders closed.
RELATIONSHIPS
Times-Herald

UK flights take off in tandem as US opens borders

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic jets took-off simultaneously from London Heathrow on Monday bound for the U.S. as the coronavirus travel ban was lifted between the two nations (Nov. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/37e69723fcc4402d95fcb7496fb5fac4.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ktoo.org

US land border opening to Canadians for nonessential travel

The U.S. land border will open on Monday at 12:01 a.m. to fully vaccinated, nonessential travelers from Canada. Some Yukoners like Andrew Cook of Whitehorse are excited about coming to visit some of his favorite spots in Skagway. “I’m going to go into the Eagles Lodge, make sure everyone remembers...
Footwear News

Now That US Borders Are Open, Who Will Benefit from Increased Tourism the Most?

With newly opened U.S. borders, retailers and trade groups have expressed optimism for the continuation of a rebound in the U.S. fashion market, which has been on the upswing for the last couple of months. After over a year of borders being closed to visitors from over 30 countries, international travelers that show proof of full vaccination can enter the country again, as of today. Air travelers must provide a negative coronavirus test within three days of entering of U.S. The news could have a major effect on retail centers and flagship stores that rely on tourism-induced sales, such as New York...
ECONOMY
KFOX 14

Sister cities reunited as borders open to non-essential travel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso and Ciudad Juarez have been divided by the pandemic but are reunited once again. It's been an emotional morning for many as the borders reopened Monday after 20 months of COVID-19 imposed restrictions. “Thank God we’re here,” said Andres Vasquez. There was lines...
EL PASO, TX
WLNS

Emotional reunions after US-Canada Border opens for travel

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People from around the world can finally visit the US again for non-essential travel, as long they are vaccinated. It’s been more than a year and a half since recreational travel was blocked at the start of the pandemic. The Department of Homeland Security announced the changes to travel back in […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

US opening borders to fully vaccinated international travelers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the US border for non-essential travel for the first time in nearly 20 months. Along with the land border for Canada reopening, the US is going to allow more international travelers to fly into the country as long as they are vaccinated.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy