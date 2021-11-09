CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host...

swiowanewssource.com

Kids' turn arrives for COVID-19 shots in Ohio

Vaccine providers in Ohio began immunizing kids with pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday. (Nov. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1552ffaaad2744edb5e4f00ba0196e16.
U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
Central Florida doctors urge vaccination as parents debate whether to get COVID-19 shots for kids

Joanne Respress called her daughter’s pediatrician last Friday eager to find out how she could get her 6-year-old the vaccine. The Orange County mother is expecting an email from the practice soon telling parents how to schedule an appointment. A nurse who works in a local hospital, Respress said she has seen the damage COVID-19 has done to patients, including children, and feels confident the ...
Vivek Murthy
Jill Biden
Saturday school clinic provides sense of comfort along with COVID-19 vaccine for kids

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The first in a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics geared toward kids was held Saturday at Asheville Middle School. Buncombe County Schools and Asheville City Schools are hosting several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in November and December. The districts are partnering with Buncombe County Health and Human Services to host the free walk-in clinics, which will be open to everyone ages 5 years and up.
Kids receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in Harlem

Health care workers vaccinated children against COVID-19 Thursday morning at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem on the first day the shots are available for children ages 5 to 11 years old. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Easing kids' fears of getting a COVID-19 shot

PHOENIX — While some parents are anxious to get younger kids vaccinated against COVID-19, no one is excited about the tears that often follow getting a shot. There are some things you can do to help ease your child's fears ahead of the visit. The Little Medical School has these...
California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
‘A slap in the face’: nurses’ strike signals Kaiser’s end as union haven

Across corporate America, relations between companies and their labor unions range from chilly to ice-cold. Not at Kaiser Permanente – the California-based healthcare giant. Kaiser has long been seen as having the nation’s best labor-management partnership. Now the partnership finds itself in crisis as 34,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers prepare to strike on Monday, in what would be the largest walkout in this fall’s strike wave.
What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
