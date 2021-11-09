Mother of Child Who Died Due In Court

Seven teenagers have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was allegedly attacked while walking through an underpass following a night out.Danny Humbled, 35, died after suffering severe head injuries in the 1am incident in the Northumberland town of Cramlington on 29 May.The seven accused – all aged 16 and 17 at the time – appeared individually at North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Three of them have since turned 18 and were remanded in custody. They are Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way; Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue;, and Ethan Scott of Chester Grove – all of Blyth.The other...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO