Mother of Child Who Died Due In Court

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman who was jailed in 2018 for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby has accepted a plea deal and is now free, according to court records. Erica Gomez, who was 17-years old in 2018, was originally charged with capital murder. According to ABC-7 news archives, the baby had nine wounds consistent
The post El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal appeared first on KVIA.
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Ashley Sims, the Opelousas woman wanted in connection to her mother’s shooting, has been arrested, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Guidroz. According to deputies, an argument between Vera Sims and her daughter, Ashley Sims, led to Ashley shooting her mother. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to 100 block […]
Seven teenagers have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was allegedly attacked while walking through an underpass following a night out.Danny Humbled, 35, died after suffering severe head injuries in the 1am incident in the Northumberland town of Cramlington on 29 May.The seven accused – all aged 16 and 17 at the time – appeared individually at North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Three of them have since turned 18 and were remanded in custody. They are Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way; Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue;, and Ethan Scott of Chester Grove – all of Blyth.The other...
EAST ST. LOUIS — St. Clair County prosecutors say the five children who died in an apartment fire in East St. Louis had no adult supervision during the August blaze, according to charging documents. The mother of the children, Sabrina Dunigan, 34, of East St. Louis, was charged this week...
An area woman who is facing multiple felony charges, including murder, is due in court this week. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on October 17, area authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are investigating a violent family dispute that left a woman dead and her 21-year-old daughter in jail. A tribute of candles, balloons and flowers were left behind by family and friends after police said a fight between a mother and daughter turned deadly Tuesday night. “I just heard the […]
An Illinois mother who lost her five children in an apartment fire over the summer has been charged with their deaths. According to The St. Louis Post Dispatch, East St. Louis mother, Sabrina M. Dunigan was charged on Wednesday in St. Clair County with five counts of endangering the life or health of a child, a felony charge in the deaths of her five children in an apartment fire in August.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lanaya Cardwell and Phillip Gardner are expected in court in Monday morning. In late September, the mother of two-year-old Nevaeh Allen said that her daughter wandered off when no one was looking. Gardner was arrested and charged with Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice in connection with the […]
A Texas mother who lived for several months with the remains of her dead 8-year-old child is faced with multiple charges including tampering with evidence after she allegedly locked up and abandoned her three other kids with the deceased boy’s decomposing body. In her first court appearance Monday, it was...
Prosecutors introduced a new witness to testify that there were marks indicating hands had suffocated the child of Corrie Cowlay-Saunders, the woman accused of killing her child and stabbing the child’s father in January. During an omnibus motion on Monday, Cowlay-Saunders’ defense attorney also argued the case should be split...
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — A mother and daughter from Amory died in a three-vehicle crash in Monroe County. Susan Darlene Howell, 56, was driving north on Highway 25 in a car also carrying Mary Margaret Howell, 79, when the accident happened south of Airport Road before noon Thursday. Monroe County...
A street medic armed with a pistol told a jury that he watched Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shoot a man in the aftermath of racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin before he was shot in the arm.Gaige Grosskreutz appeared in court on 8 November to begin the second week in the double homicide trial for Mr Rittenhouse, who faces five felonies after fatally shooting two men and injuring Mr Grosskreutz on 25 August, 2020. Mr Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and claimed he fired his weapon in self-defence.“What was going through your mind at this particular moment?” prosecutor Thomas Binger...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is accused of shooting the mother of his child in front of the infant, according to court documents. The shooting happened Thursday in the rear parking lot of 209 6th Avenue in South Charleston on October 29. According to the South Charleston Police...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mother is calling for justice after her son died inside a Minnesota jail.
Del Shea Perry filed a complaint three years ago after her son, Hardel Sherrell, died inside the Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji. She says her son was denied medical attention.
“He was abused and who knows whatever else happened to him in those nine days he was in custody, crying out for help,” she told reporters at a news conference Friday. “No one would answer his cries.”
Perry is calling for the removal of the doctor who oversees medical care at several Minnesota jails. She...
A Kansas City woman who murdered her eight-year-old son by drowning him in a bathtub and tried to kill her six-year-old son by smothering him has been sentenced to life in prison. Aushena Warren, 34, received the sentence on November 2 after earlier pleading guilty to second degree murder and first degree assault in Platte County Circuit Court.
MILFORD — The case against an Ansonia man behind bars for more than a year on charges he stabbed his son’s mother to death days before a custody hearing was continued Wednesday. Andre LeFrancois, 24, is scheduled to return to court Jan. 3 in the murder of 20-year-old Rosali Acquefreda...
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A New Jersey mother whose teen daughter was found safe after going missing for nearly a month has now been charged with child endangerment, prosecutors said. Detectives arrested Jamie Moore, 39, of East Orange, N.J., on Friday, and charged her with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement posted to Facebook.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman is accused of pointing a gun at her mother outside Allegheny County Family Court. Sheriff deputies say 34-year-old Kerneisha McClelland confronted her mother after a court proceeding. The sheriff’s office says she pulled out a handgun while a child was strapped into a car seat...
The mother of a teen found dead in a sugar cane field days after being reported missing is suing two law enforcement agencies for failing to take action. On Oct. 30, 2020, Roxanne Charles Nelson reported to the Baldwin Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office the disappearance of her son, Quawan Charles, 15, who went missing from his father's Baldwin home without permission. The teen's body was found four days later in an Iberia Parish sugar cane field by deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0