Aerospace & Defense

Four station astronauts catch ride with SpaceX back home

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 4 days ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts in orbit since spring headed back...

www.leadertimes.com

WFLA

SpaceX launches 53 satellites in Starlink Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites Saturday morning as part of its Starlink Mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. According to SpaceX, the spacecraft used in the launch is the Falcon 9, the first orbital class rocket capable of reflight. The-two stage rocket has completed a total of 126 launches […]
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Hitching rides on 13 spacecraft, more than 600 humans have been to space

When the SpaceX Dragon Endurance took flight atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, it marked the fifth flight to carry humans aboard the commercially built spacecraft. It also transported among its four passengers the 600th human to make it into space. Three of the four Crew-3 astronauts are space rookies. Based on his mission assignment from NASA, European Space ...
ORLANDO, FL
AFP

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with ISS

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost. The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bakersfield Channel

SpaceX night launch is a success

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX sent four astronauts to the International Space Station Wednesday night. The Falcon rocket blasted from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at around 9 p.m. and arrived in orbit less than 15 minutes later. It's expected. to reach the International Space station within 24 hours. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS LA

SpaceX Sends New Crew To International Space Station

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – Two days after a four-member crew of astronauts returned to Earth following a six-month deployment to the International Space Station, Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched another crew Wednesday to the orbiting outpost. The members of Crew-3 — the third official group of astronauts launched by SpaceX under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program — took flight at 6:03 p.m. California time from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The crew was launched in the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance, powered into space by a Falcon 9 rocket. After the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth, landing on the SpaceX droneship...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Gephardt Daily

SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission on its way to space station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 11 (UPI) — NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched four astronauts to the International Space Station from Florida on Wednesday night after repeated delays due to weather and an undisclosed astronaut medical condition. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule rose into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
