Weirton Elementary School held a School Wellness Walk for the Weirton United Way Wednesday morning. The school’s pupils were permitted to walk around the parking lot of the school in support of the Weirton United Way, carrying signs representing the United Way agencies. Donations are being collected for a few more weeks at the school in support of the 2021 Giving Campaign. Among those participating were representatives of the school’s second through fourth grade classes. For more information on the Weirton United Way or to make a donation, call (304) 748-7213.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO