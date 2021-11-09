Crash causes power outages in section of George Washington Highway in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash shut down northbound and southbound lanes in the 4900 block of George Washington Highway on Tuesday morning, and knocked out power for about 500 people in the area.

Portsmouth Police say they were notified the accident around 2:49 a.m. after a report of a vehicle knocking down a power lane.

Dominion has reported nearly 500 people are without power. No injuries have been reported. The outages were expected to be repaired between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

