Kickoff time, TV info announced for Alabama-Arkansas

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fl5cy_0cr6WGuN00
AP Photo/Michael Woods

The college football regular season is quickly approaching its end here in 2021. Alabama has just two remaining home games this season. First, they will take on New Mexico State this Saturday. Then, the Tide will host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The kickoff time will be 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

You can find the complete list of TV times and networks for all the matchups in the SEC on November 20 below.

This will be Alabama’s fourth time to play on CBS.

Alabama currently owns a 13-game winning streak over the Razorbacks and will look to continue that streak in the hopes of making it to Atlanta to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

