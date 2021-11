Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw says the players know they're not out of their slump. After their thrashing by Liverpool, United rallied to win 3-0 at Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend before Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal rescued a 2-2 draw in the Champions League against Atalanta on Tuesday, but Shaw knows they cannot get comfortable despite the upturn in results.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO