RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is happy seeing Xavi take charge of Barcelona. Olmo came through the Barca academy system before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb at 16. Asked at today's Spain presser about his old club, Olmo laughed: "I knew, I knew I was going to be asked that. I see them well, now with Xavi I'm glad he went. In addition to being from Terrassa, he is a benchmark, but we are here to talk about the national team that is the focus of today."

