New Barcelona coach Xavi addressed players before first training session

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is in negotiations with Qatari club Al-Sadd for the release of Xavi Hernandez so the former midfield great can return to Camp Nou as coach. Xavi says “the two clubs are in conversations and we don’t know how it will end.” Al-Sadd says it is talking with Barcelona but says it has no desire to let Xavi go in the middle of the season. Barcelona has played two games under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan after it fired Ronald Koeman. Xavi left Barcelona in 2015. Haxi has since been at Al-Sadd as a player and then as its coach.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO