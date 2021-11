In recent matches, José Mourinho has made it clear that he has a preferred starting XI and a couple of subs that he trusts. And he’s hammered home that point by starting the same players for Roma’s last three matches despite the team being in the midst of a tightly packed calendar. And, in the process, he’s even frozen out some of his regular first-team players after their dismal display against Bodø.

