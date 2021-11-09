CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Man killed, another injured in overnight Brockton shooting

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Man killed, another injured in shooting on Tremont Street in Brockton (Boston 25 News)

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Brockton after a man was killed early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Tremont Street just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

Boston 25 News crews on scene could see evidence markers lining the streets as police investigate the shooting that they say left one man dead and another injured.

Police say when they arrived, they found a car parked in the middle of the road and two men were standing outside of it. Police say a 36-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m.

Police say a 38-year-old was suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and torso. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A third person was uninjured.

A white car was towed away at approximately 5:30 a.m., with the windshield displaying bullet holes.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

