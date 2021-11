(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory as another round of snow is on the way for central Minnesota. Accumulating snowfall of two to four inches is expected to be along and north of the I-94 corridor. They say some patchy freezing drizzle could also fall, but no ice accumulation is expected. The first burst of snow will last a couple of hours this afternoon before tapering off. A second round of snow will fall Saturday evening and into the overnight. The winter weather advisory goes until at least 3:00 a.m. Sunday, November 14th.

