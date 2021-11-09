CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is Edaena Salinas?

By Jeff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy ex-girlfriend is missing and I am hoping...

Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Intriguing Big Cast Addition: Who Will He Play?

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.
Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
‘Chicago Fire’: A Major Character Is Returning Soon, Here’s When

A good show gets fans invested in their characters and after a while, sometimes the characters even begin to feel like family. That’s why fans don’t always take kindly to cast changes. Just ask the “NCIS” showrunners who are still facing a mob with fiery pitchforks after the exit of the fan’s beloved Gibbs. Of course, that’s not the only show that draws in a dedicated and opinionated fan base. “Chicago Fire” fans have often found themselves in the same boat.
Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
Christopher Walken paints over authentic $10M Banksy art piece

There's one less Banksy in the world thanks to Christopher Walken and a paint roller. As part of his streaming drama "The Outlaws," the actor painted over an authentic piece of art by the mysterious street artist. However, reports say Banksy actually agreed to let the acting icon ruin the art.
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10: Julian Valentine Update, Where Is He Now?

Tonight’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 features Julian Valentine and his beautiful wife Irma. Julian weighs in at 830-Lbs. Dr. Now admits that Julian might have the largest BMI they’ve ever featured on the show. How does Julian Valentine fair on his journey with Dr. Now? Is there a life update on how Julian Valentine and his wife Irma are doing now? Keep reading, we’ve got all the details.
‘Chicago Fire’: Severide Reveals Reason for Stella’s Extended Absence

“Chicago Fire” has seen some dramatic changes and developments throughout season 10. However, Wednesday night’s episode gave fans clarity regarding some situations, while introducing brand new storylines simultaneously. As if Wednesday night’s episode of “Chicago Fire,” entitled “What Happened at Whiskey Point?” weren’t intense enough, one of our headlining characters...
‘Teen Mom’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Drastic New Look

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry is busy making changes in her life. Not only has the mom of four boys been busy raising her sons, she is also feuding hard with sons Lux and Creed’s daddy Chris Lopez. Despite her busy schedule, Kail has still managed to capture a little me time for herself.
