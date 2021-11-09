CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

U.S. auto safety regulator awards over $24 mln to Hyundai Motor whistleblower

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0j0M_0cr6Gxqu00
A shop sign of Hyundai is seen outside a car showroom in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator announced on Tuesday its first-ever reward to a whistleblower, handing out more than $24 million to a former Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) employee who provided key information about safety lapses at the South Korean carmaker.

The award to ex-Hyundai Motor engineer Kim Gwang-ho is the biggest ever in a whistleblower case in the auto sector globally, according to law firm Constantine Cannon, which represented Kim.

It comes as the U.S. regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the U.S. Department of Transportation prepare to propose regulations related to an automotive whistleblower program Congress created in 2015.

Kim reported to NHTSA in 2016 that Hyundai was failing to address a design flaw linked to its Theta II engines, which were prone to seizing up and even catching fire.

"This award is the maximum percentage allowed by law," NHTSA said in a statement announcing the award.

“Whistleblowers play a crucial role in bringing information to NHTSA about serious safety problems that are hidden from the agency," said Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s Deputy Administrator.

Citing an internal report from Hyundai’s quality strategy team to management, Kim had told NHTSA the company was not taking enough action to address an engine fault that increased the risk of crashes.

NHTSA found that Hyundai and its Kia subsidiary had delayed recalling affected vehicles, and that the automaker had provided inaccurate information about the problems.

In 2020, Hyundai and Kia's U.S. units agreed to a record $210 million civil penalty after NHTSA said they failed to recall vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion.

“I am pleased that I have been justly compensated for the risks I took to protect owners of these defective cars, and grateful that the U.S.’s legal system had a program in place to make this possible,” Kim said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I hope my reporting leads to real safety improvements, both at Hyundai and throughout the industry," he added.

In 2017, U.S. safety regulators began to investigate if the recalls had covered enough vehicles and were done in a timely fashion. That followed the concerns reported by Kim to the U.S. auto safety regulator.

The payout to Kim is the first under the U.S.Motor Vehicle Safety Whistleblower Act, passed by Congress in 2015 to create a whistleblower reward program in the Department of Transportation for industry insiders who provide information to safety regulators about defects in vehicles.

($1 = 1,181.8900 won)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

U.S. DOE awards about $200 mln to reduce vehicle emissions

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department Of Energy (DOE) on Monday said it will award $199  million to fund 25 projects to reduce emissions from cars and trucks. The funding aims to put cleaner cars and trucks on roads including long-haul trucks powered by batteries and fuel cells, and will also help to improve electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the U.S.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arcamax.com

A former Hyundai engineer is now a multimillionaire in whistleblower case

A former Hyundai engineer has won a huge whistleblower award from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Kim Gwang-ho, a former safety engineer at Hyundai, has received $24.3 million for his role in calling out the automaker for defective engines. "At Hyundai, we often repeated the catchphrase 'Quality is our...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistleblowers#Mln#Hyundai Motor Co Lrb#South Korean#Nhtsa#Congress#Kia
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoblog

Hyundai whistleblower to collect $24 million from NHTSA

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Tuesday that it will give its first-ever whistleblower cash award to a former Hyundai employee, awarding Kim Gwang-ho more than $24 million — the maximum allowed by law — after an investigation found that Hyundai had withheld defect information from regulators.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Whistleblower Paid $24 Million For Exposing Hyundai-Kia Engine Delays

Nearly one year ago, Hyundai and Kia, under the umbrella of the Hyundai Motor Group, agreed to a $210 million total settlement with the US government. They inaccurately reported information regarding a major engine recall affecting 1.5 million vehicles in the US, Canada, and South Korea. Some 1.19 million units were in the US alone, including the 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima, the 2013-2014 Santa Fe, 2012-2014 Sorento, and the 2013-2014 Sportage.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Audit faults government auto safety agency performance

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A government watchdog on Friday here criticized the performance of the U.S. auto safety regulator, saying the agency routinely fails to meet deadlines, staff lack key training and it does not ensure imported vehicles meet safety requirements. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)has faced...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. audit cites auto safety agency 'weaknesses,' urges changes

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A government watchdog on Friday here criticized the U.S. auto safety regulator, saying the agency routinely fails to meet deadlines, its staff lack some key training, and it does not ensure all imported vehicles meet safety requirements. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)has faced...
CARS
WOOD TV8

Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles

President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are looking to give U.S. automakers with union employees the inside track on the burgeoning electric vehicle market, triggering vocal opposition from foreign trade partners and Republicans who worry that manufacturers in their home states will be placed at a competitive disadvantage.
U.S. POLITICS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Motor Group partners with America's Factorial on solid-state batteries

Solid-state batteries promise to improve range, charging and safety aspects of electric vehicles compared to liquid-type batteries in use today, which is why most major automakers are working on the technology, both independently and in partnerships. The latest to announce its involvement in the space is Hyundai Motor Group which...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is In Trouble, Again

After a number of major emissions scandals, it would seem as though Volkswagen would get its act together, and it has to a certain degree. The German auto manufacturer has been hard at work electrifying its fleet of cars and has launched some exciting new models, including the ID.4 and the sexy ID.5. The company now aims to take the fight directly to Tesla and is serious about zero emissions, but the brand is still being haunted by its dirty past. The latest legal trouble for VW comes from the eco-warriors at Greenpeace, which is now suing the company over its carbon emissions targets.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

What Car Does GM CEO Mary Barra Drive?

In January 2014, Mary Barra became the first female CEO of a Big Three automaker in the United States. She is still at the helm of General Motors and under her control, the automaker launched several very special products. You may be inclined to believe one of the highest-paid executives in the automotive industry drives something powerful and exotic as a daily driver, but it turns out that’s not exactly the case.
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

Hyundai’s First Pickup Snags Top Safety Pick Award

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has recognized the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz crew cab — Hyundai’s first pickup sold in North America — with its Top Safety Pick award when outfitted with specific headlights. The small pickup was put through the paces of six rigorous crashworthiness evaluations —...
CARS
Vindy.com

Lordstown Motors agrees to sell auto plant

LORDSTOWN – Lordstown Motors Corp. and Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn, have finalized deal that has the Taiwanese tech giant buying the electric-vehicle startup’s factory for $230 million. According to a release this afternoon, Foxconn has agreed to make a down payment of the purchase price of...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy