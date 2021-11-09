CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres couldn't handle Washington around net and it cost them

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FN7k6_0cr6GdRc00

(WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres dropped their fifth-straight game on Monday, losing 5-3 in Washington to the Capitals.

Many would say the Capitals were lucky scoring goals that would hit two or three players before it went by Dustin Tokarski. The fact is luck had very little to do with it.

Washington had players planted in front of Tokarski all night long. If Buffalo wants to win games, the defensemen have to do a better job of getting those players out of there so Tokarski can see the shots. Cody Eakin agreed during his postgame comments, saying it's a detail they must work on.

Tom Wilson got the first goal of the game when a shot from Trevor van Riemsdyk hit Alex Ovechkin and then went in off of Wilson’s arm.

The second goal from Connor McMichael went in off of Christian Wolanin, playing in his first game as a member of the Sabres.

The third goal hit Drake Caggiula and then Ovechkin, as he netted his league-leading 11th goal of the season.

The fifth Washington goal came off a power play point shot from John Carlson that went in due to a heavy screen by Wilson.

The Sabres are way too soft in front of the net and make almost no effort to get guys out of there.

“We have to do better. We need to get into the shot lane up at the top," said Sabres head coach Don Granato following the loss. "They’re going by somebody that should be in the shot lane and block a shot. If not, pressure them quicker so there’s a quicker release, so bodies don’t get to the front of the net. Or pressure them quicker so our guys can step out quicker and block it so 'Ticker' [Tokarski] doesn’t even have to see it. But in a game like that, that was the deciding factor in the game.”

I think this game was also lost in the first period when the Sabres had almost no puck possession and chased the Capitals all over the ice. The shots were 12-6 Washington, and the score easily could’ve been worse than 1-0.

After Washington made it 2-0, I thought the Sabres perked up. They were hard in the offensive zone, led by the Eakin line.

That line’s play had really deteriorated during the losing streak, but they looked more like themselves in the second period. That led to a goal when Ovechkin blew a tire, handing the puck right to Eakin for a breakaway. He beat Vitek Vanecek with a real nice shot.

The Ovechkin goal in the second seemed to take a little of the wind away from the Sabres' effort.

The one line that was consistently good on the forecheck was Tage Thompson, Rasmus Asplund and Jeff Skinner. They produced chances and had zone time at the offensive end.

With the schedule since Thursday night in Seattle, this wasn’t an easy game. To their credit, except for letting folks stand in front of their net, the Sabres fought through it. It wasn’t their best game, but they certainly never gave up.

After the game, Granato revealed that defenseman Will Butcher had been playing through an injury, so they thought it was a time for him to rest. That put Wolanin in the lineup for his first game with the Sabres, and it put Rasmus Dahlin with Mark Pysyk.

Pysyk had the calming effect on Dahlin that I thought he would. I thought Dahlin was steady and played his best game in awhile.

Wolanin was on the ice for two Washington goals and struggled, but he hadn’t played a game since being claimed off waivers in mid-October from the Los Angeles Kings. He also hadn’t played any NHL games since the 2020-21 season, and even then only got into 18 games.

It was quite obvious Wolanin was rusty, and he only saw 8:18 of action.

The Sabres will have Tuesday off and then practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before the Edmonton Oilers come to town on Friday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: How shift in Atlantic Division could impact Sabres

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for more than a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
NHL
WGR550

Kings come back to defeat Sabres

The Sabres were unable to preserve their third period lead after the Los Angeles Kings scored twice to upend Buffalo, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Staples Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
WGR550

Kyle Okposo knew Jack Eichel had to be traded

We of course don’t get much information like Okposo would. He said, “I’ve been privy to more information than most. He’s my friend, but I think it was pretty clear that things were deteriorating and it probably wasn’t going to mend itself.”
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WGR550

The Sabres get tripped up in Los Angeles

It only took a minute for it all to unravel. Ruotsalainen had his shot blocked by Bjornfot. Eventually, Grundstrom made Dahlin look silly as he waltzed around him and cut to the net. Tokarski stopped the first shot, but couldn’t get the second.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres bit by Sharks in San Jose

The Buffalo Sabres dropped their second-consecutive game on the west coast, as the blue and gold found themselves on the wrong side of a 5-3 final against the Sharks on Tuesday night at SAP Center in San Jose. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Pysyk
Person
Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Drake Caggiula
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Connor Mcmichael
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Cody Eakin
Person
Don Granato
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Sharks 3-2

The Buffalo Sabres’ west coast trip continues on Tuesday night, as the blue and gold crash the party in San Jose to take on the Sharks inside the SAP Center.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres trade Jack Eichel to Golden Knights

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Jack Eichel and a 2023 third round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forwards Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a top-10 protected 2022 first round pick and a 2023 second round pick.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#The Buffalo Sabres
WGR550

Eberle's hat-trick sinks Sabres in Seattle

In the Buffalo Sabres’ first trip to Seattle on Thursday, it was Jordan Eberle leading the Kraken to a 5-2 win thanks to a natural hat-trick to down the visitors. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Sabres no match for shorthanded Sharks

The Buffalo Sabres had been in pretty much every game they’ve taken part in so far this season. However, the Sabres never felt in control on Tuesday night in a 5-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.TJ Luckman has his three observations:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
WGR550

Detroit comes back to stump Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres allowed a pair of goals in the third period, before giving up the game-winning goal in overtime to fall to the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, Kraken tied 1-1

It’s the first-ever meeting between the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night out in Seattle. Buffalo is trying to come back home even, with a win in what is the final game of their west coast trip.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres look to get back on track against Red Wings

After a west coast road trip that saw the team go 1-3-0 in four games, the Buffalo Sabres will look to right the ship on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center. Brayton Wilson has his game preview:
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
424
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy