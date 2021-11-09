CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers welcome the Bucks on Tuesday

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks (4-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The 76ers averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 19.6 on free throws and 33.9 from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 114.2 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Isaiah Joe: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: day to day (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sixers vs. Bucks: 6 prop bets for Tuesday's game

The short-handed Philadelphia 76ers will face another tough test on Tuesday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks come to town. The Sixers are playing the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Knicks on Monday. Despite missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers made a comeback in the third quarter and kept the game close until the final minutes.
ClutchPoints

Bucks vs. 76ers prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/9/21

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will play in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-76ers prediction and pick. The Bucks and 76ers both enter play on Tuesday with some notable absences. Philadelphia is battling COVID issues, as...
Fresno Bee

NBA power rankings: New No. 1 as Heat, Bulls, Lakers and 76ers rise; Bucks, Hornets fall

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are balling for a Heat team that has won five in a row since suffering an overtime loss to the Pacers on Oct. 23. Now, Kyle Lowry seems to be finding his way in Miami after nine years in Toronto. He had 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting with nine assists in Tuesday’s win over the Mavericks. Miami is No. 1 in the NBA in scoring at 115.6 points per game and No. 1 in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 98.9 points per game.
1460 ESPN Yakima

Antetokounmpo, Allen Lead Bucks Past Short-handed 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 25 points and hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 118-109. Bobby Portis added 19 points for the NBA champions, who played a day after celebrating the franchise’s first title in 50 years with a trip to visit President Joe Biden at the White House. Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points for the 76ers, who played without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid for the second straight game. Embiid was one of four 76ers out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Bucks preview: Washington welcomes Milwaukee, reigning NBA champs, to D.C.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Anthony Gill (Calf, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out);. Bucks: Brook Lopez (Back, Game-time Decision); Khris Middleton (COVID-19, Out); Donte DiVincenzo (Ankle, Out) Pregame notes. The Washington Wizards will have the...
Reuters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks get past depleted 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds to lift the Milwaukee Bucks past the host Philadelphia 76ers 118-109 on Tuesday. Grayson Allen added 25 points and Bobby Portis contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. The Bucks were missing Khris Middleton...
FanSided

Bucks vs 76ers NBA live stream reddit for Nov. 9

The 4-6 Milwaukee Bucks head to Philadelphia to take on the 8-3 Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 pm ET. The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the City of Brotherly Love this week to take on the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, the 8-3 Philadelphia 76ers.
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 things to watch for against rival Philadelphia 76ers

Well, the Milwaukee Bucks are two games under 0.500 at 4-6, are sitting right around the play-in tournament, and are only beginning their five-game road trip. It has been a wacky beginning to their title defense season with a multitude of injuries to both starters and role players alike. The team is struggling at both ends and has fans hovering their hands above the panic button.
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (foot) questionable Tuesday for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Seth Curry (foot) is questionable to play Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry only shot 4-of-10 from the field on Monday despite the 76ers being without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe due to COVID-19 protocols. He was expected to help pick up the offensive slack, but the foot issue may have limited Curry's effort. Shake Milton figures to draw the start Tuesday if Curry is unavailable. There would also be larger roles for Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green.
numberfire.com

Shake Milton starting for 76ers Tuesday in place of injured Seth Curry

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the second game of a back-to-back set, Seth Curry is out due to a foot ailment. His absence continues the inconsistent nature of the Sixers' lineup so far this season, as various players have been in and out due to injuries and COVID-19. Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co., it will be Milton who claims the starting spot vacated by Curry.
Yardbarker

Seth Curry Questionable vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The hits won't stop coming for the Philadelphia 76ers. As the team is set to host the defending NBA champions on Tuesday night for the second half of a back-to-back, the Sixers have another key player who could potentially miss the matchup in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry. Curry, who hasn't...
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from comeback win vs. Philadelphia 76ers

It was far from smooth sailing, but the Milwaukee Bucks picked up their fifth win of the season last night, and that is all that matters. Taking on an incredibly shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team, the Bucks looked to be in trouble early after giving up 39 points in the opening quarter. They managed to bounce back and fight it out over the final three quarters in a back and forth battle, and they ultimately got the 118-109 win on the road. With all that being said, let us take a look at three takeaways from the matchup.
CBS Sports

Bucks vs. 76ers odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Nov. 9 predictions from model on 110-73 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Wells Fargo Center to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. The Bucks are looking to get back into the win column against a short-handed 76ers squad. Philadelphia will be without two of their best players in Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, who are both in the NBA health and safety protocol after testing positive for COVID-19. The 76ers had their six-game win streak snapped on Monday night as they fell to the New York Knicks 103-96.
Yardbarker

Check Out What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. View the original article to see embedded media. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got back in the win column on Tuesday night when they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-109. The defending champions had lost two games in...
76ers and Bucks Comes Down To Wire, Milwaukee Wins | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (8-4) fell to the Milwaukee Bucks (5-6), 118-109, at home on Tuesday night in the second end of a back-to-back. Playing without Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Seth Curry (left foot contusion) and three other players, the Sixers shot 42-for-103 (.408) overall, 14-for-43 (.326) from 3-point range and 11-for-12 (.917) from the free-throw line.
CBS Sports

76ers vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks since Dec. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The 76ers are getting right back to it as they host Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Sixers' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia 76ers: Three observations from loss vs. Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers were back in action on Tuesday night for the second leg of a back-to-back, going up against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Similar to their matchup with the New York Knicks, the shorthanded Sixers fought the good fight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company. It was a close game down the stretch, but the Sixers fell short, suffering their second straight loss by a final of 118-109.
