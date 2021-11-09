CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto puts road win streak on the line against Boston

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Toronto Raptors (6-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Raptors face Boston.

Boston finished 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.3 last season.

Toronto finished 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 115-83 in the last matchup on Oct. 22.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (leg).

Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

