Iowa DCI Still Searching For Motive In Teacher’s Murder

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Fairfield, IA) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is still searching for the motive in a Fairfield teacher’s murder. Investigators say they are trying to figure out why two high school students allegedly killed Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Her body was found in a town park last week. The D-C-I says it is looking into whether the two suspects were upset about a bad grade. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with first-degree murder. Both teenagers have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.

Western Iowa Today

South Carolina man gets 50 years for killing mother in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced a South Carolina man to 50 years in prison for the 2020 stabbing death of his mother in Sioux City, Iowa. District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday sentenced 32-year-old Paul Belk, of Beaufort, South Carolina, after finding him guilty on Oct. 1 of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana. The Sioux City Journal reports Belk must serve as least 35 years before he’s eligible for parole. Belk stabbed his mother, Lisa Belk, 16 times with two knives and a pair of scissors while they were an apartment on April 14, 2020. He had arrived in Sioux City the day before. Belk’s lawyers argued he was insane at the time of the assault. A prosecution psychologist said Belk was able to distinguish right from wrong.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

State Trooper Benda Swerved to Avoid Deer in Deadly Northeast Iowa Crash

(Postville, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Ted Benda was swerving to avoid a deer when he crashed his squad car October 14th in Clayton County. Trooper Benda died six days later in the hospital. Investigators say Benda was driving on Highway 51 near Postville at a high speed to assist deputies with a wanted suspect. The State Patrol said “due to this evasive action, the Dodge Charger lost traction, entered into the east ditch, and struck an embankment on the driver’s side. The vehicle then rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Man Accused in Shooting Death of State Trooper Smith Wants Trial Moved

(Waterloo, IA) — The man charged in the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith wants his trial moved out of Grundy County. Forty-two-year-old Michael Lang of Grundy Center is facing first-degree murder and other charges for shooting Smith and firing at other state troopers in an armed personnel carrier on April 9th. Smith’s attorneys argue it would be difficult to seat an impartial jury in Grundy County. The lawyers say Lang ran for sheriff last November and received 22 percent of the vote.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Fort Dodge Man Gets 15 Years For Hitting Wright County Deputy With Squad Car

(Eagle Grove, IA) — The sentence is 15 years in prison for a Fort Dodge man who tried to run over a Wright County Sheriff’s deputy last September. Thirty-two-year-old Sean McMillan pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and second-degree robbery in a deal with prosecutors. The deputy stopped a car driven by McMillan following a disturbance in Goldfield and arrested him for being a felon in possession of a handgun. McMillan was handcuffed and placed in a squad car. The complaint says while the deputy was dealing with another passenger, McMillan took control of the squad car, hit the deputy and drove off.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: 5 Teenagers Arrested After Pursuit Into Iowa And Back

(Omaha, NE) — Omaha police report the arrest of five teenagers early Monday after a pursuit that crossed the state line into Iowa and back. Officers say the people taken into custody include a woman who turned 19 Monday, an 18-year-old man, two 17-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old boy. Police say the chase started after officers responded to a shots-fired call. During the pursuit into Iowa just north of Council Bluffs authorities saw shots were fired at trailing officers.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Imprisoned lottery computer tech seeks to overturn sentence

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing Iowa, claiming he was pressured four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit. Eddie Tipton filed documents starting the lawsuit from prison in January 2020. He wants the court to halt all restitution he’s been ordered to pay until a trial is held. A lawyer from the Iowa attorney general’s office asked a judge to dismiss Tipton’s lawsuit as frivolous. Tipton in 2017 accepted a plea agreement and was ordered to repay $2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police: Boy fatally shot in Des Moines was trying to rob man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy who was killed in Des Moines was attempting to rob the 21-year-old man who shot him. Police said Thursday that another 15-year-old boy who also was involved in the attempted robbery has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Authorities are attempting to have him tried as an adult. The shooting occurred Sunday morning, and the boy who was shot died Tuesday at a local hospital. Police said Thursday that the teenager who died was armed with a handgun and the other teenager was armed with a knife when they attempted to rob the man, and he fired a shot.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Court of Appeals upholds drug pat-down

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An appellate court ruling has upheld a drug seizure in a case that raised questions about when police can seize drugs in pat-downs. The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Court of Appeals found that a district court judge had erred in ruling that the evidence uncovered during a search of Earnest Hunt Jr. was inadmissible. At issue was the “plain-feel exception,” which allows officers to seize anything found during a weapon pat-down that is “immediately apparent” to the touch to be contraband without a warrant. The district court ruled it didn’t apply. But the appellate court found that the officer didn’t need to pinpoint the specific type of drug to rely on the exception.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Former State Patrol Trooper Indicted By Federal Grand Jury

(Cedar Rapids, IA) A former Iowa State Patrol trooper has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his actions during a 2017 traffic stop. Robert James Smith is charged with violating the civil rights of a motorcyclist by using unreasonable force. Smith could get up to 10 years in federal prison because the victim suffered injuries during the incident captured on dash-cam video. That video shows Smith pulling over Bryce Yakish for speeding at a gas station in West Liberty. The situation escalated with Smith hitting Yakish, knocking him to the ground, and putting his knee on the 20-year-old’s neck.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Students Accused Of Killing Fairfield Teacher Ask For Release Without Bail

(Fairfield, IA) — The two students accused of killing Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber have asked a Jefferson County judge to release them without bail. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller were arrested last week, the day after Graber’s body had been found. Each 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Papers filed by Miller’s attorney Monday claim he is indigent and asks that his one-million-dollar cash bail be removed or reduced. He would agree to wear a G-P-S monitoring device and be supervised 24-7 by his family. Goodale’s attorney made a similar request.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested on assault charges in Red Oak

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested three people on assault charges in the 1200 block of E. Summit Street Thursday. Alisha Lynn Seyler, 20, of Red Oak, was arrested on the charges of Simple Assault and Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury. Seyler was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $2,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Buchanan County Authorities ID Body Recovered From Wapsipinicon River

(Quasqueton, IA) — Authorities in northeast Iowa are releasing the name of the man whose body was found in the Wapsipinicon River. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of 80-year-old Michael John Wheeler of Quasqueton were recovered from the water Tuesday morning. Fishermen discovered Wheeler’s body. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released the official cause of death. Deputies said there was no reason to believe foul play was involved.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Faces Multiple Charges For Several Incidents

(Iowa City, IA) A 19-year-old Iowa City man is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons. Demtrick Byars is also accused of having an incendiary or explosive device in his possession. Investigators say they have connected Byars to multiple firearms and shooting-related incidents in Iowa City and Coralville. They say they found stolen weapons and two homemade explosive devices when they executed a search warrant at his home in Coralville last week. Byars was taken into custody Thursday.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Afton man arrested for OWI following an accident with an emergency vehicle

(Creston) An Afton man was arrested for OWI 1st Offense following a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Creston Police Department says 57-year-old Todd Jackson, of Creston, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, on his way to an active fire with his lights and sirens on. Jackson slowed down at the intersection of Adams and Elm Street and believed the intersection was clear. 69-year-old Gary Stonehocker, of Afton, driving a 2007 Jeep, pulled out into the intersection and failed to yield to the emergency vehicle. The Chevrolet Silverado struck the Jeep.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Body Pulled From Wapsipinicon River in Northeast Iowa

(Quasqueton, IA) — Authorities in northeast Iowa are investigating the discovery of a body in the Wapsipinicon River near Quasqueton. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says fishermen reported a body in the river just before 8:30 this morning (Tuesday). Deputies and first responders pulled a man’s body from the water. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office is doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Sheriff’s officials say there is no reason to believe foul play is involved.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Department Report

(Glenwood) Glenwood Police arrested one person from Nebraska and one person from Council Bluffs in separate incidents. Police arrested 33-year old Lorenzo Cobb, of Hastings, Nebraska on Monday, for driving while revoked. Authorities held Cobb on a $1,000 cash bond. Police arrested 19-year old Deven Hatfield of Council Bluffs for...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Officials say Bettendorf fire victim was 74-year-old woman

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — A woman who died in a weekend house fire in Bettendorf was identified as a 74-year-old woman. Officials said Tuesday that Colleen L. Johnson died in the Saturday night fire. Firefighters were called to the house and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. Although a man was able to escape the fire, officials said the woman was trapped and died. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
BETTENDORF, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Has No Plans To Intervene In Strike By John Deere Workers

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she has no plans to intervene in the strike by John Deere workers. That job action is entering its fourth week at plants in Iowa and two other states. Reynolds told reporters during a stop in Pella Tuesday that she is confident the sides will settle. She says her office is letting the process work out, and it is working out. A company spokesperson said that Deere wouldn’t resume negotiations with the U-A-W last week, and its second contract offer was its best and final bid.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man hurt in Pickup/Deer Accident

(Creston) An Adams County man suffered injuries when his pickup collided with a deer in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at around 7:22 p.m. on Tuesday, within the Creston City limits. Air Rescue transported the driver, 26-year old Tyler Donald Miller, of Prescott, to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

