Iowa DCI Still Searching For Motive In Teacher’s Murder
(Fairfield, IA) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is still searching for the motive in a Fairfield teacher’s murder. Investigators say they are trying to figure out why two high school students allegedly killed Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Her body was found in a town park last week. The D-C-I says it is looking into whether the two suspects were upset about a bad grade. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with first-degree murder. Both teenagers have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.
