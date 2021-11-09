CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah plays Atlanta, aims for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Atlanta Hawks (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (7-3, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -7.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Atlanta trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Utah finished 52-20 overall with a 31-5 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 41-31 overall with a 16-20 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks gave up 111.4 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 4 the Jazz won 116-98 led by 30 points from Jordan Clarkson, while Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

