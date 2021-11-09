Iowa City Man Faces Multiple Charges For Several Incidents
(Iowa City, IA) A 19-year-old Iowa City man is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons. Demtrick Byars is also accused of having an incendiary or explosive device in his possession. Investigators say they have connected Byars to multiple firearms and shooting-related incidents in Iowa City and Coralville. They say they found stolen weapons and two homemade explosive devices when they executed a search warrant at his home in Coralville last week. Byars was taken into custody Thursday.
