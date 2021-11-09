CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

John Deere Considers Moving Some Manufacturing Efforts Overseas

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Moline, IL) Officials at John Deere are said to be considering moving some of the company’s manufacturing efforts overseas. The United Auto Workers strike against the company is in its fourth week and two contract offers have been rejected. More than 10-thousand workers are still on the picket lines. The company says it has brought in thousands of its salaried workers to keep the production line going so it will be able to meet customer needs during the harvest season. A spokesperson says the longer-term objective is to get employees back and operate its facilities.

Comments / 9

Jim Dandy
4d ago

QC has to wake up or another major employer will be leaving the area. We have already seen Farmall and Case move or cut back significantly good paying jobs. There has to be balance somewhere between employees and employees, a give and take, that is apparently not happening here. Not calling fault on either, just making an observation.

Reply(3)
4
J 11
4d ago

It's interesting to see these companies would rather spend money on time, logistics, automation, contractors, than their own people THEY chose to hire. I guess it's easier for executive account managers to use John Deere to invest other companies to increase their personal portfolios instead of their own employees.

Reply(1)
3
Related
KCRG.com

John Deere looking into use of oversea plants as strike continues

Dubuque organizations are addressing reading proficiency gaps by making books more accessible and relatable to the children of Dubuque. John Deere Union workers are still on strike -- more than 3 weeks after the two sides failed to reach an agreement by the strike deadline *last month*. New gift card...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
deltadailynews.com

JOHN DEERE EXECUTIVE SAYS INCREASED OVERSEAS PRODUCTION POSSIBLE AS UAW STRIKE CONTINUES

A Deere & Co. executive said Monday that the manufacturer will be able to shift some production to its overseas sites as the 10,100-employee strike affecting plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas continues. Cory Reed, president of the company’s Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, told the Des Moines Register that Deere executives still want to reach an agreement with the striking United Auto Workers members, but that company leaders have pulled levers to keep some products flowing since the strike began Oct. 14.
ECONOMY
KCRG.com

Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As a strike against Deere & Company nears one month, the worldwide production president shares they’ve had to alter their workflow by putting salaried employees on the production line. Over 10,000 employees remain on the picket line. The company is urging its production and maintenance employees to take a closer look at what the company is offering.
MOLINE, IL
Effingham Radio

John Deere Considers Moving Production During Strike

The president of one of John Deere’s divisions says the company will be able to shift some production overseas if the workers’ strike continues. The strike is affecting over ten-thousand employees from production plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. The president of the company’s Worldwide Agriculture and Turf Division tells...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moline, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
City
Moline, IL
KCCI.com

John Deere says it may look overseas to keep parts coming

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — John Deere is searching for workers while the strike lingers. Union members have been on the picket line for nearly four weeks. So far, the company has given them two new contracts. They've voted down each one. KWQC reports John Deere's production president says the company...
BUSINESS
Quad-Cities Times

Column: Where John Deere calls home

As we launch a new brand for our region, in partnership with Visit Quad Cities, we asked what makes the QC special – and Quad Citizens always say John Deere is at the top of the list. Why? Having a Fortune 100 company in the QC is important to our...
BUSINESS
Pantagraph

Watch now: John Deere strike wages on

“Try again,” says John Deere employees. After the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement with the company over the weekend, 55% of members just voted “no deal” on the contract.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
AG Week

John Deere employees elect to stay on strike

DETROIT — John Deere's union members elected on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to remain on strike rather than accept a tentative agreement reached by the company and United Auto Workers negotiators. According to a statement from UAW, the John Deere employees voted down the agreement 45% yes to 55% no. UAW...
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

John Deere strike brings headaches for Texoma farmers

HOWE, Texas (KTEN) — John Deere workers were still on strike after rejecting another tentative deal from the company. The longer they stay on strike, the longer Texoma farmers have to wait to get parts for their tractors and farm equipment. The shutdowns hit them hard since the pandemic started;...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
94.3 Jack FM

John Deere and UAW Reach Tentative Agreement

Last month, United Auto Workers walked off the job at John Deere plants after disagreeing on a contract offer from the company, which included 5 and 6% raises for employees and 3% raises in 2023 and 2025. The last time there was a strike against John Deere by the UAW was in 1986 and lasted for 163 days.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Auto Workers
mixonline.com

Studer Audio Manufacturing Moves to Canada

Burlington, Canada (November 2, 2021)—Back in January, Canadian broadcast equipment company Evertz Technologies Limited acquired the legacy recording/broadcast studio gear brand Studer Audio; in the wake of that move, Evertz has announced it has moved all manufacturing for Studer to Evertz headquarters in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Evertz characterized the move...
BUSINESS
WHO 13

New offer for striking John Deere workers

John Deere workers have been on strike for about two weeks now. Union representatives have been pushing for higher pay and better retirement benefits. Recently, John Deere has been making record profits. The company’s profits of nearly $5 billion are the most ever in a year and that figure was only through the first three […]
LABOR ISSUES
Vice

Now the GOP Is Coming for John Deere Workers

So much for the party of workers. The GOP is coming for the 10,000 John Deere workers who’ve been on strike at John Deere since last month, blaming them for supply chain problems and attempting to pit workers against farmers, while slamming a Democratic Senate hopeful who’s backing the strike.
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Some 'impatient' plants considered weeds, others cultivated

At a recent dinner party, my host launched into a monologue about a plant he had discovered in his garden and was delighted with. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Motor1.com

What Car Does GM CEO Mary Barra Drive?

In January 2014, Mary Barra became the first female CEO of a Big Three automaker in the United States. She is still at the helm of General Motors and under her control, the automaker launched several very special products. You may be inclined to believe one of the highest-paid executives in the automotive industry drives something powerful and exotic as a daily driver, but it turns out that’s not exactly the case.
BUSINESS
Western Iowa Today

Higher Ag Prices lead to Higher Production Costs

(Area) Corn and Soybean producers in many areas across the corn belt are reporting record yields for their operations. The high results coupled with elevated corn and soybean prices are a rare combination. Farm Credit Board Chairman and CEO Glen Smith say farmers’ bottom lines are the best in the...
AGRICULTURE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy