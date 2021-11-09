John Deere Considers Moving Some Manufacturing Efforts Overseas

(Moline, IL) Officials at John Deere are said to be considering moving some of the company’s manufacturing efforts overseas. The United Auto Workers strike against the company is in its fourth week and two contract offers have been rejected. More than 10-thousand workers are still on the picket lines. The company says it has brought in thousands of its salaried workers to keep the production line going so it will be able to meet customer needs during the harvest season. A spokesperson says the longer-term objective is to get employees back and operate its facilities.