International Education Week (IEW) is an annual nationwide celebration of international education and exchange that will take place Monday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. It is an opportunity to “celebrate the benefits of education and exchange worldwide," per the U.S. Department of State (iew.state.gov). Colleges and universities across the country, as well as embassies, international organizations, and businesses, host globally themed events and activities throughout the week. IEW began in 2000 as a joint initiative through the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education with the goal to foster and celebrate international experiences.

