CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Title contenders Villanova, Gonzaga, Duke tip off college basketball season

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillanova, Gonzaga and Duke will be among the...

mountain-topmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its...
OKLAHOMA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State Women's Basketball tips off regular season Friday

CHICO, Calif. - For the first time since March 2020, Chico State Women's Basketball will play a regular season game. The Wildcats open their season Friday, hosting Fresno Pacific. Only four players return from that 2019-20 season. "It honestly is a huge blessing to be back in the gym," Forward...
CHICO, CA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
The Spun

Look: CFB Player Ejected After Blatant Targeting Penalty

Most of the time when we talk about a targeting penalty on college football Saturdays, it’s because an egregious call was made. Not this time. West Virginia linebacker Vandarius Cowan was ejected from Saturday’s Kansas State game because of targeting. Cowan had a clear shot at Kansas State quarterback Skylar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Florida’s Stunning Performance vs. Samford

The Florida Gators continue to stumble through the mess that has been their 2021 season. After starting the year at 3-1 with a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, Dan Mullen and the Gators have absolutely crumbled. Falling in their last three games, including a blowout loss to South Carolina this past weekend, the team now find themselves in yet another losing situation.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Villanova
FanSided

Lincoln Riley benches Caleb Williams for Spencer Rattler after Oklahoma fans chant ‘We want Spencer’ vs. Baylor

Facing an upset alert from Baylor, Oklahoma fans started to chant for Spencer Rattler to replace Caleb Williams at quarterback. The quarterback controversy for Oklahoma football simply won’t go away. Caleb Williams looked like the savior for the Sooners after replacing incumbent starter Spencer Rattler. However, his struggles against Baylor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Hickory Daily Record

Young Red Hawks prepare to tip off ’21-22 men’s basketball season

With only four returning players and 13 incoming freshmen, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team is expecting a year of growth when it tips off its 2021-22 season on Monday. The Red Hawks are coming off an abbreviated 2020-21 season that started with their first game this past...
CATAWBA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
bcsnn.com

WKU Hilltopper Basketball Tipped Off the 2021-22 Season with an Exhibition Win

WKU Hilltopper Basketball tipped off the 2021-22 season Monday night with an 82-61 exhibition victory over Campbellsville at E.A. Diddle Arena. "There's some good, lots of things to work on," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Guys not being able to change in defenses, react. Maybe letting a missed shot bother you a little bit. Not being able to get back and knowing where I have to go defensively, but I was like you all. I was sitting there watching too, trying to figure it out a little bit and watching and learning some of these guys. But there are some good things, a lot of things to work on, but also some things we can build on."
COLLEGE SPORTS
wildcatsports.com

Women’s Basketball Opens Season with Exhibitions at Seattle and Gonzaga

ELLENSBURG, Wash.—After 608 long awaited days the Central Washington women's basketball team returns to a full schedule with a pair of exhibition matches at Seattle and Gonzaga. GAME INFORMATION. Thursday, November 4th. 6:00 PM. Vs. Seattle. Redhawk Center. Seattle, WA. LIVE STATS | TICKETS. Saturday, November 6th. 2:00 PM. Vs....
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: CFB Team Connects On Insane Last-Second Hail Mary

Today’s FCS matchup between No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 South Dakota came to a close with a stunning finish on Saturday. With one second remaining on the clock, South Dakota had one final shot at the end zone from around its own 40-yard line. Rolling out to the right, freshman quarterback Carson Camp launched a desperation Hail Mary down the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy