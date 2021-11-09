Title contenders Villanova, Gonzaga, Duke tip off college basketball season

WKU Hilltopper Basketball tipped off the 2021-22 season Monday night with an 82-61 exhibition victory over Campbellsville at E.A. Diddle Arena. "There's some good, lots of things to work on," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Guys not being able to change in defenses, react. Maybe letting a missed shot bother you a little bit. Not being able to get back and knowing where I have to go defensively, but I was like you all. I was sitting there watching too, trying to figure it out a little bit and watching and learning some of these guys. But there are some good things, a lot of things to work on, but also some things we can build on."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO