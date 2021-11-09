CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

Burlington officials detail steps to help former residents of homeless encampment

By Devin Bates
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krkdW_0cr6CsIR00

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington officials are working to help former residents of the Sears Lane encampment, which was shut down last month after reports of criminal activity.

Economic Development Director Brian Pine and Director of Economic Recovery Kara Alnasrawi told the Burlington City Council that feedback is currently being collected through a community survey, which has received over 3,000 responses.

Sears Lane residents meet city’s deadline to vacate encampment

This comes two weeks after the council called on Mayor Miro Weinberger and his administration to collaborate with the residents of Sears Lane, using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to meet their basic needs of food, water, warmth and rest.

City officials are planning to hold a town hall forum on the issue in January, and recently made a request to the State of Vermont to continue its emergency motel voucher program into 2022.

Burlington closing homeless encampment after drug raid, threats

The plan to decide how ARPA funds should be spent involve visiting and meeting with those experiencing homelessness and residents of motels and other shelters.

There has also been a focus group created, comprised of both those experiencing homelessness and those who work with the homeless population.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, NJ
Burlington, NJ
Society
Burlington, NJ
Government
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miro Weinberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The American Rescue Plan
MyChamplainValley.com

Assemblyman Jones tours North Country veteran organizations

With Veterans Day just around the corner, New York Assemblyman Billy Jones made several stops around Clinton and Franklin counties Monday to meet with North Country vets. “No veteran should ever feel alone out there,” Jones said. The assemblyman says there are wonderful services on hand, but many veterans struggle to reach out or simply […]
MILITARY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
954
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy