Presidential Election

Student Union announces third round of special election results, discusses Midnight Buffet

By Isaiah Johnson
thejustice.org
 4 days ago

The Senate voted by acclamation to approve the Senate Money Resolution on Nov. 7, which Sen. Shannon Smally '22 proposed the previous week. The $6000 SMR, slightly over budget due to an increased student population on campus, provides funding for catering, utensils, staff and decorations for this semester's Midnight...

www.thejustice.org

theaggie.org

ASUCD fall 2021 election results announced

Three independent candidates and three BASED candidates were elected to fill the six available Senate seats. In this fall's election, seven candidates ran for six seats in ASUCD Senate, two candidates ran for external affairs vice president (EAVP), one candidate ran for transfer student representative and one candidate ran for international student representative.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD to canvass the bond election results in upcoming special meeting

The Allen ISD Board of Trustees will canvass the results of the Nov. 2 bond election in a special meeting on Friday morning. Under the process of canvassing, the board will aggregate ballot counts and formally declare the results of the election. The two ballot propositions – which sought to...
ALLEN, TX
localdvm.com

Gaithersburg announces municipal election results

The city Gaithersburg Board of Supervisors of Elections officially certified the winners of the Gaithersburg municipal election for Mayor and City Council. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/maryland/gaithersburg-announces-municipal-election-results/
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Boston

State Senator Diana DiZoglio Calls For Plan To Reopen State House To Public

BOSTON (CBS) – State Senator Diana DiZoglio is calling on State House leaders to get the building completely reopened more quickly. The State House has remained closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. When WBZ-TV visited the State House on Tuesday, most lawmakers' offices were locked up and the hallways were empty. Sen. DiZoglio (D-Methuen) said it's unacceptable that the public is not allowed in the building. "We see restaurants open, small businesses open; we see events opening, concerts happening, shows happening, bars opening," DiZoglio said. "And that's all happening across the Commonwealth but simultaneously, the people's house is closed and it's blocking access for people that really need access to be able to voice their opinion voice their concerns to their legislators." DiZoglio said she is also confused by the plan in place to slowly reopen the building in four phases. Right now, they're in phase 2. The building is supposed to reopen in phase 4 but DiZoglio said there is no guidance for how long it will take to get to that last phase.
BOSTON, MA
thejustice.org

Former Student Union Secretary James Feng '22, speaks out following Union impeachment

Over the past few weeks, several senior members of the Student Union executed a scheme to remove me from office as Secretary of the Student Union. Under the constitutional guise of impeachment, President Krupa Sourirajan '23, Chief of Staff Jasmyne Jean-Remy '22 and Executive Sen. Joseph Coles '22 had insisted I was completely culpable and thus could not serve as Secretary.
COLLEGES
wchsnetwork.com

Justice announces third round of Babydog vaccination contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another vaccination incentive campaign featuring Gov. Jim Justice's English bulldog Babydog has been announced. Justice delivered details on the 'Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life' Round 3 drawing during his coronavirus briefing Monday. He said it is geared towards the youngest population in the state. The announcement comes one week after the CDC's recommendation for the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds.
JUSTICE, WV
KSBW.com

Hollister City Council special election results

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Five candidates were on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in a special election to fill the vacant Hollister City Council District 3 seat. The election was held after former councilmember Honor Spencer resigned in April 2021, according to the San Benito Free Lance. District 3 covers...
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Special municipal election 2021: Unofficial results

San Benito County Planning Commissioner Davon Pack observing the ballot-checking process on Nov. 2, 2021. Photo by Noe Magaña. Dolores Morales said she is responsible for a $30-million budget in the Santa Clara Probation Department. Photo courtesy of Dolores Morales. Dolores Morales won the Hollister City Council District 3 seat...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
ppuglobe.com

Students discuss the importance of local elections

On Nov. 2, 2021, Pennsylvania residents and students within Allegheny County took to the election polls to cast their ballots for this year's municipal election amid concerns over voter turnout and election security. Being classified as a municipal election, voters will cast votes for county and city officials along with...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
smcorridornews.com

City of Kyle announces unofficial election results

KYLE – The City of Kyle held a General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 for the purpose of electing members to Kyle City Council Districts 5 and 6, each for three-year terms. Below are the unofficial election results for those races. These results will not be official until they are canvassed on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
KYLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Special Joint Election early voting results are in

VICTORIA, Texas – The Special Joint Election early voting results dropped at 6:55 p.m. According to the results, here is where the election currently stands: State Propositions State of Texas Proposition 1:  For: 83.55% Against: 16.45% State of Texas Proposition 2: For: 64.26% Against: 35.74% State of Texas Proposition 3: For: 67.85% Against: 32.15% State of Texas Proposition 4: For:...
TEXAS STATE
Morganton News Herald

Burke County uncontested election results announced

Tuesday night's unofficial election results pointed to clear winners in several uncontested races across the county. Election results won't be finalized until canvassing on Nov. 9. Here are the unofficial results of uncontested races around Burke County with all precincts reporting. Town of Drexel. Mayor Danny Ritchie was re-elected to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Thesiuslaw News

Nov. 2 Special Election Preliminary Results

Nov. 2, 2021— Beginning at 8 p.m., the Lane County Clerk Office will post results of the Nov. 2 Special Election to lanecounty.org/elections. There was only one item on the ballot for Lane County, which went out to the county's western residents. Measure #20-322 asked voters to "Renew Five-Year Option Levy for Emergency Medical/Ambulance Services" for Western Lane Ambulance District.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Washington Post

2021 Ohio congressional special elections results

Ohio held two special elections for U.S. House seats on Nov. 2, but neither represented a realistic opportunity to flip a district into the opposing camp. The strongly Democratic 11th Congressional District was represented by Marcia Fudge until she resigned in March to become secretary of housing and urban development. Shontel Brown, a member of the Cuyahoga County Council, defeated a more liberal challenger in the Democratic primary. The Republican nominee was Laverne Gore, a radio talk show host and activist.
OHIO STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Election Results: Lee County supervisor special election for District 3

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal staffed all three voting precincts for Tuesday's special election for Lee County District 3 supervisor to bring you results as ballots were counted. »ELECTION RESULTS: Wesley Webb, Buddy Dickerson heading to runoff for District 3 supervisor seat. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7...
LEE COUNTY, MS
NJ.com

N.J. election 2021: Union County election results

Polls in New Jersey officially closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021. The unofficial results of the 2021 general election for county, municipal and school board elections in Union County can be found by scrolling down and choosing your town. If the chart doesn't load, results can be found here.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

