The Uvalde Coyotes will close out their 2021 sub-varsity football schedule Thursday night. At the Honey Bowl, the Coyotes will host the Somerset Bulldogs in junior varsity action, while at Somerset, the Coyotes will battle the Bulldogs in freshman football competition. Both games are set for a 5:30 p.m. kick-off time. The Coyotes junior varsity, 0-2 in district play and 3-5 for the season overall, will be seeking their first District 14-4A Division I win of the season, while they will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak in their season home finale in the Honey Bowl.

UVALDE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO