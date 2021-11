PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is in the spotlight for a new film, based on the life of a local filmmaker. ‘Walking On’ is based on the life of Delaware County native Lydia Peterson, a Temple University graduate who sat down with CBS3 to discuss the film. “I think right now, it’s just executive producer, director, writer,” Peterson said. But after watching her debut film, many will call Peterson a visionary – just like many of her idols. “As it relates to film, I would say the Issa Raes of the world, Ava Duvernays of the world and Lena Waithes of the world,” Peterson...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO