‘Tiz the season for gathering with friends and family. And it goes without saying that these gatherings almost always involve eating. Whether prepared at home or in a restaurant, holiday feasts deserve to be displayed in the most appetizing way possible. And every cook - both at home and in restaurants - knows that sharp knives are absolutely essential for attractive preparation of meats and vegetables. A dull knife cannot only shred and crush the food because of the pressure required to pass it through the product, but it can also be dangerous for that same reason. One slip under all that force, and suddenly you don’t have 10 fingers any more (assuming, of course, you had 10 to begin with).

GREENWOOD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO