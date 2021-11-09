CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Biden says relief on the way for Cincinnati commuters

sunny95.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Launching his sales pitch for his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Pres. Joe Biden predicted Monday that the notoriously congested Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky, will finally get a long overdue overhaul. The package, which Biden is expected to sign soon, is...

sunny95.com

