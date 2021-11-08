Boys Varsity Soccer ties Tohopekaliga 1 – 1

WORTON — The Trojans made it look so easy, elevating their level of play to that of champions. Kent County defeated St. Michaels, 4-0, Tuesday night in a Class 1A East Region section final for boys soccer, capturing what is believed to be the first title in program history — and the first for the county since Chestertown High School put up a banner in 1970, the last year before the high schools consolidated to form KCHS.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO