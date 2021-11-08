Boys Varsity Soccer ties Tohopekaliga 1 – 1

The stage was set for an absolute showdown. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Walter Johnson Wildcats fell 3-2 to the Bethesda Chevy-Chase Barons. This regional final matchup went into golden goal overtime. With a controversial call back of what would have been a WJ game-winner, BCC went on attack and ended the game. This goal, securing the regional title for BCC, was also quite controversial.
WORTON — The Trojans made it look so easy, elevating their level of play to that of champions. Kent County defeated St. Michaels, 4-0, Tuesday night in a Class 1A East Region section final for boys soccer, capturing what is believed to be the first title in program history — and the first for the county since Chestertown High School put up a banner in 1970, the last year before the high schools consolidated to form KCHS.
MILWAUKEE - Four local boys soccer teams were vying for state championships at Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday. Marquette started the day with a 1-0 win over Hudson in the Division 1 final. Sean Dankert scored the lone goal in the 33rd minute for the Hilltoppers. Division 3. Both of...
The Boys Soccer Team held their end of season awards. Here are the award winners:. Left to Right: Drew Cain (Mental Attitude Honorable Mention), DJ Hanford (Mental Attitude Honorable Mention), Oscar Murillo Cabrera (Most Improved Honorable Mention) and Sam Harris (Most Improved Honorable Mention). Left to Right: Matthew Brandenburg (Defensive...
On a cool, cloudy Saturday night, the Crusaders traveled to Faller Field in Middletown to face the Goldbacks of Newburgh for the Section 9 AA title. The Crusaders were on a mission this year to reclaim the Section 9 title that they allowed to slip away last spring. The Crusaders...
“Walter Johnson wildcats 1, Bethesda Chevy Chase barons 0. That leaves the Wildcats undefeated in the conference, undefeated in the division, undefeated in the region, and undefeated in the state.”. There were high expectations for the Walter Johnson boys soccer team this year, and they have met and exceeded them....
Watching soccer players at Mitchell High School reveals a stark contrast from recent years. In previous seasons, players trained off site because Mitchell had no soccer goals at the school. Instead of training at home, players and coaches traveled to Garry Berry Stadium’s south field for practice. That was not the worst part.
Fleetwood comes up short in District semis, still advance to PIAA tournament. Fleetwood took to the road to face top seeded Hershey in the District III-3A semifinals. The Trojans getting a goal in the first half, and hanging on from there for the 1-0 win.
Jordan Wiezel scored two goals and added an assist for Cresskill in its 6-1 victory against Bogota in Cresskill. Rocco Webster contributed with one goal and two assists while Tomar Yochai, Yoav Harrari and Charles Moutran supplied one goal each for Cresskill (14-3-2). Jeffrey Kwon posted an assist in the win and Alex Botea turned away two shots between the pipes.
NEW CONCORD — For the first time in school history, the St. Clairsville boys’ soccer team is headed to the ‘Sweet 16.’. After going into sudden-victory in the Division II, Region 7 Eastern District 1 semifinals earlier in the week against New Philadelphia, Saturday afternoon the Red Devils had to work a little longer, but the wait was definitely worth it.
BELLEFONTE, PA – The Central Mountain boys’ soccer team lugged a 6-12 record to Bellefonte Monday night, on paper a decided underdog to the host Raiders in the semifinal round of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs, Bellefonte coming in with an 11-3-1 mark and the number two seed. But...
Dylan Barrett, St. Paul Central, sr.: Class 3A Mr. Soccer finalist scored 12 goals and added eight assists. Served as his team’s engine and provided clutch goals. Alex Bowman, Rogers, sr.: Scoring fiend tough to defend because he finishes at full throttle. Tallied 23 goals and ranks as the Royals’ only three-year captain.
The rain and a powerful Oregon team washed away hopes for a long postseason run for the DeForest High School boys’ soccer team. Pressing furiously from beginning to end, the Panthers downed the Norskies 2-0 on Thursday in WIAA Division 2 sectional play at Oregon. “Oregon brought heavy pressure from...
Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Laci Buffa of the Girls Varsity Soccer Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Laci and her life on and off the field.
DANVILLE — It didn’t take long at all for Southern Columbia to make it clear that it was on its way to its first district championship game in 16 years. The Tigers repeatedly snuck past Northeast Bradford’s back line and struck for seven goals in the first 27 minutes en route to a 9-1 blowout win over the Panthers on Tuesday at Ironmen Stadium in Danville.
Estella Remillieux in a footrace for possession of the ball. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Olivia Bell fights to keep the ball inbounds. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The Los Alamos High School girls soccer team hosted Artesia for the New Mexico State Soccer quarterfinals Saturday at Sullivan Field. After...
CALEDONIA — Byron-Bergen eighth-grader Libby Starowitz’ first career varsity goal couldn’t have come at a better time. With the Bees tied with Warsaw, 2-2, late in Tuesday night’s Class C crossover game, Starowitz delivered what proved to be the game-winning tally with 40 seconds remaining to send B-B to the Far West Regional. Starowitz’ goal came off an assist from fellow eighth-grader Mia Gray less than four minutes after a tally from B-B freshman Ava Gray, which tied the game at two with 4:20 remaining.
ALLENTOWN - When one player is double-teamed, it is simple math to determine that someone else is left open. Northwestern Lehigh computed that mathematical theory perfectly Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the District 11 Class 3A boys soccer playoffs, and it resulted in its first goal of the game.
