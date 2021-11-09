15 people hurt in Washington Heights apartment fire

Fifteen people were injured in a fire Tuesday morning in a Washington Heights apartment building.

The fire broke out in a first-floor apartment on West 186th Street just before 6:45 a.m.

Fifteen residents were being treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A family could be seen standing out on their fire escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Heavy clutter was reported in the apartment where the fire started.

