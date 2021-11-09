CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska DHHS Reinstates COVID-19 Dashboard – Adds Flu & RSV Data

By Mark Vail
klin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced that coronavirus hospitalizations in Nebraska have risen above 10% of statewide hospital bed capacity (7-day rolling average). In keeping with previously announced policy, updates to the Nebraska Hospital Capacity & Respiratory Illness Dashboard will return to a...

In a statement obtained by KLIN News, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson issued this response to the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate:. “The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly declared that regulation of healthcare matters, including compulsory vaccinations, falls uniquely within the authority of the state, not the federal government,” said Attorney General Peterson. “For the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Trump and Biden Administrations recognized this. Yet now the Biden Administration is attempting to override state authority by using an executive order to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. By announcing an OSHA rule that is 490 pages long in its preprint form, it is clear that the Biden Administration is trying to create new law through executive order. This Administration has left us no choice but to go to court to protect constitutional boundaries of power and the 44% of Nebraska workers that fall under this unconstitutional mandate.”
