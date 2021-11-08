CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London close: Stocks finish dull Monday below the line

 7 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks ended a lacklustre Monday below the waterline, although Darktrace maintained its stellar gains from earlier in the session after last week's heavy losses. The FTSE 100 ended the day down 0.05% at 7,300.40, and the FTSE 250 was 0.24% weaker at 23,539.92. Sterling was...

Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks edge lower but Avast bucks trend

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had edged lower by midday on Monday as investors mulled the latest data out of China and looked ahead to the latest UK inflation reading later in the week. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,333.94. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said:...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Britain expected to extend coronavirus booster programme to under 50s -Times

Extend the COVID-19 booster programme to people under the age of. 50 to drive down transmission rates as winter approaches, The. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) rollout, the newspaper reported, adding the precise details of. the age groups have not been confirmed. * All three U.S. indices...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower as investors mull Asia data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Monday following a muted session in Asia, where investors mulled a slew of data releases. The FTSE 100 was called to open nine points lower at 7,339. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks steady but Avast surges

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady in early trade on Monday following a muted session in Asia. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,345.77. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "In early exchanges, UK indices saw a lacklustre open, with some weakness in cyclical stocks offset by a drift to defensives to render the indices flat.
STOCKS
mining.com

Falling stocks pose problems for London Metal Exchange

What happens when the market of last resort, the London Metal Exchange (LME), runs out of metal? And should it then restrict the right to take metal out of its warehouses if the result is price distortion?. The 144-year old exchange, which sets benchmark prices for the global industrial metal...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Billington project delays; Urban Logistics cash raise

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Billington Holdings PLC - steel and engineering firm based in Barnsley - Says it is "evident" some projects can only be delivered following end of 2021, amid delays. It means that Billington does not expect to meet market expectations for pretax profit in 2021. However, it is confident about 2022 outturn as profit from these projects will be recognised then. "Delays in the construction industry remain well reported and it has now become evident that the completion of certain key projects will not take place by year-end, thus impacting the profitability, and to a lesser extent revenue, in the current financial year," company explains.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Sunday newspaper round-up: IAG, The Hut Group, Nvidia

(Sharecast News) - A cash call would be the quickest way for IAG to tackle its €12.3bn of debt and begin paying a dividend again, HSBC aviation analyst Andrew Lobbenberg said. If not, then the carrier would have to resort to its cash flows. Any decision on a rights issue would likely be taken by the company's new bos, Nicholas Cadbury, when he started early the following year. Lobbenberg had already said in September that plans to raise cash for IAG might follow positive news such as the reopening of travel to the US. - Financial Mail on Sunday.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Games Workshop (GAW)

(Sharecast News) - The Sunday Times's Robert Watts sounded the retreat for investors in shares of Games Workshop, the maker of table-top figurines for The Lord of the Rings, Warhammer and other fantasy settings. LONDON MARKET CLOSE: NatWest weighs on FTSE 100 at end of strong month. UK dividends calendar...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Europe close: Stocks finish week with gains despite inflation worries

(Sharecast News) - European shares briefly touched record highs in muted trade on Friday as investors maintained a cautious tone, yet they saw the week out with gains despite inflationary worries with luxury goods retailers sparkling. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.30% at 486.75, alongside a 0.45% rise for...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Octopus Apollo non-executive buys GBP70,000 of shares

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC - UK-based investment firm - Non-Executive Murray Steele buys 129,000 shares at GBP0.54 each, totalling GBP70,000. Copyright 2021 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved. IN BRIEF: Octopus Apollo non-executive buys GBP70,000 of shares. 12 Nov 21 21:31. EXECUTIVE CHANGES: TP chair resigns amid pressure from Science...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

London close: Stocks weaker, AstraZeneca plunges on profit miss

London stocks closed the last session of the week in negative territory on Friday, with AstraZeneca under pressure after results, while investors digested a number of data releases across the pond. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.49% at 7,347.91, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.07% at 23,557.52.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Schroder Income Growth net assets rise; payout lifted

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC - UK-based investment company - Net asset value per share at August 31 year end rises 28% to 316.59 pence, from 246.71p a year earlier. Lifts total payout to 12.8p from 12.6p. "Despite the many challenges presented by Covid-19 and the emergence of global supply chain constraints, the UK equity market was boosted by the success of the vaccine rollout and the reopening of the economy," company says.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP - UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP - UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP - UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 10,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIE) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Bridgepoint eyes London float for Burger King's UK business

(Alliance News) - Burger King's UK unit has appointed two banks to assist on a London Stock Exchange float planned for next year, Sky News reported on Friday. Bridgepoint Group PLC, which owns Burger King's UK operations, has hired Bank of America and Investec to lead the initial public offering, Sky reported.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

