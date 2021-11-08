London close: Stocks finish dull Monday below the line

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Billington Holdings PLC - steel and engineering firm based in Barnsley - Says it is "evident" some projects can only be delivered following end of 2021, amid delays. It means that Billington does not expect to meet market expectations for pretax profit in 2021. However, it is confident about 2022 outturn as profit from these projects will be recognised then. "Delays in the construction industry remain well reported and it has now become evident that the completion of certain key projects will not take place by year-end, thus impacting the profitability, and to a lesser extent revenue, in the current financial year," company explains.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO