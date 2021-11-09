CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingenuity Helicopter Flight #15 – Start of the Return Journey on Mars

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIngenuity Team Lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. With conjunction over and our first flight at 2,700 RPM behind us, Ingenuity is ready to begin the journey back to the Wright Brothers Field at the Octavia E. Butler landing site, before venturing beyond. The above figure depicts the mission ahead of...

parabolicarc.com

NASA

Flight #15 - Start of the Return Journey

With conjunction over and our first flight at 2,700 RPM behind us, Ingenuity is ready to begin the journey back to the Wright Brothers Field at the Octavia E. Butler landing site, before venturing beyond. The above figure depicts the mission ahead of Ingenuity, which is to join Perseverance in the trek north along the east edge of Séítah, before traveling west to reach the Jezero ancient river delta. To accomplish this feat, the Ingenuity team is planning a series of 4-7 flights to return to Wright Brothers Field. Along the way the project is considering preparing a flight software upgrade for our helicopter which will potentially enable new navigation capabilities onboard, and better prepare Ingenuity for the challenges ahead.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
