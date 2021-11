The LHSAA volleyball playoffs begin today with bi-district round action, and the Acadiana region is well represented in this year's brackets. In all, 27 teams from the area are competing for state championships in this year's tournament. First-round games will take place today and tomorrow, while second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The playoffs culminate with the LHSAA State Volleyball Tournament at the Cajundome next week. Quarterfinal matchups will be played on Thursday, November 11. Semifinal matches will take place on Friday, November 12. The five state championships matches will be played on Saturday, November 13.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO