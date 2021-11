London stocks were set to nudge up on Friday as investors eye the latest JOLTS job openings data out of the US. The FTSE 100 was called to open three points higher at 7,387. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "It was another solid session for markets in Europe yesterday with the FTSE 100 making a fresh 20 month high, and the Stoxx 600 and German DAX setting new record peaks, as European stocks shrugged off Wednesday’s US CPI shock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO