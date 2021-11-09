CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3i Infrastructure raises dividend as net assets increase in first half

 4 days ago

(Alliance News) - FTSE 250-listed 3i Infrastructure PLC on Tuesday said its performance improved in the first half of its current financial year, and it is on track to deliver its dividend growth target for the full year. The Jersey-headquartered...

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Water Intelligence to raise GBP10 million for US expansion

Water Intelligence PLC - London-based leak detection services - Plans to raise at least GBP10 million gross in share placing at 1,200 pence per share. The offer is being conducted via an accelerated bookbuild led by RBC Capital Markets, together Dowgate Capital Ltd and WH Ireland Ltd, that will close at the end of London trading on Friday. Water Intelligence says the cash will be used to continue to re-acquire American Leak Detection franchises. It has identified four targets with annual revenue of more than USD10 million in total. These would be earnings-per-share accretive and broaden the company's offerings in the US Northwest, southern California, the Midwest and South. Water Intelligence also is looking at bolt-on acquisitions the opening of new training centres. All of this is part of its strategy to build a 'one-stop-shop' water infrastructure platform.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theblockcrypto.com

Digital asset platform Bakkt reports $28.8 million net loss in Q3

Bakkt has published its first quarterly financial report as a public company with the digital asset platform recording a $28.8 million net loss for the reporting period ended September 30, 2021. According to Friday’s financial report, Bakkt’s revenue for Q3 came in at $9.1 million as against $6.6 million recorded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Schroder Income Growth net assets rise; payout lifted

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC - UK-based investment company - Net asset value per share at August 31 year end rises 28% to 316.59 pence, from 246.71p a year earlier. Lifts total payout to 12.8p from 12.6p. "Despite the many challenges presented by Covid-19 and the emergence of global supply chain constraints, the UK equity market was boosted by the success of the vaccine rollout and the reopening of the economy," company says.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 10,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TheWorks.co.uk sees growth in sales due to increased customer demand

(Alliance News) - TheWorks.co.uk PLC on Friday said it saw growth in sales due to increased demand and expects revenue for financial 2022 to be in line with expectations. The stationary retailer said sales in the 28 weeks to October 31 increased 15% compared to the same period two years ago. The firm noted the same period one year ago suffered extended periods of enforced store closures, which TheWorks said prevents the period from "forming the basis of meaningful comparisons".
RETAIL
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Biotech Growth lags benchmark in first half

Biotech Growth Trust PLC - London-based investor in global biotechnology companies - Net asset value per share at September 30, end of first half, falls 8.3% to 1,327.0 pence from 1,446.4p at March year end. Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, its benchmark, grows 10% during period. Biotech Growth underperformed benchmark. "After posting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Octopus Apollo non-executive buys GBP70,000 of shares

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC - UK-based investment firm - Non-Executive Murray Steele buys 129,000 shares at GBP0.54 each, totalling GBP70,000. Copyright 2021 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved. IN BRIEF: Octopus Apollo non-executive buys GBP70,000 of shares. 12 Nov 21 21:31. EXECUTIVE CHANGES: TP chair resigns amid pressure from Science...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) - Final NAV

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) - Final NAV. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITEDOrdinary Shares. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 29/10/2021. Final NAV. Final NAV € 28.6549 £ 24.8298.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: JZ Capital upbeat despite shrinking net asset value

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - microcap-focused investment company - Sees net asset value per share fall to USD4.08 on August 31 from USD4.25 on February 28. Notes that the company has drawn down USD31.5 million of subordinated notes maturing on 11 September, 2022. "We have worked hard during the period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP - UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP - UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP - UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Amundi Gbi Glgh (GOVG)

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES (GOVG) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS. Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI PRIME EURO CORPORATES - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI PRIME EURO CORPORATES - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIC) AMUNDI PRIME EURO CORPORATES - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (PRIW) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M (AGHG) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS. Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable. (the «...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Return on Third Point's Rivian investment swells after IPO

Third Point Investors Ltd - investor in listed and unlisted companies - Notes that the rate of return on its investment in portfolio company Rivian Automotive Inc is up sharply following the electric truck maker's successful float in New York on Wednesday. Rivian soared in its debut on Wall Street, making the company that has produced less than 200 vehicles worth more than traditional automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co. Rivian raised USD11.9 billion in its initial public offering. Third Point first invested USD10 million in Rivian in January, followed by a subsequent USD167 million investment in the company's convertible note financing in July. Third Point's total investment in Rivian has driven a gross internal rate of return of 640%.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR USD (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR USD (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Losses balloon at Anglesey Mining on rising costs

Anglesey Mining PLC - mining company with interests in projects in Wales, Sweden and Canada - Posts pretax loss for the first half ended September 30 of GBP298,000, widened from GBP153,000 a year before. Bottom line is hurt by rising expenses at GBP215,000, from GBP68,000. "We believe that the ongoing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS

