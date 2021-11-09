3i Infrastructure raises dividend as net assets increase in first half

Water Intelligence PLC - London-based leak detection services - Plans to raise at least GBP10 million gross in share placing at 1,200 pence per share. The offer is being conducted via an accelerated bookbuild led by RBC Capital Markets, together Dowgate Capital Ltd and WH Ireland Ltd, that will close at the end of London trading on Friday. Water Intelligence says the cash will be used to continue to re-acquire American Leak Detection franchises. It has identified four targets with annual revenue of more than USD10 million in total. These would be earnings-per-share accretive and broaden the company's offerings in the US Northwest, southern California, the Midwest and South. Water Intelligence also is looking at bolt-on acquisitions the opening of new training centres. All of this is part of its strategy to build a 'one-stop-shop' water infrastructure platform.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO