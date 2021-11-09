CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Draper Esprit changes name to Molten Ventures

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

Draper Esprit PLC - venture capital firm investing in digital technology businesses, including lender Revolut - Changes name to...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Water Intelligence to raise GBP10 million for US expansion

Water Intelligence PLC - London-based leak detection services - Plans to raise at least GBP10 million gross in share placing at 1,200 pence per share. The offer is being conducted via an accelerated bookbuild led by RBC Capital Markets, together Dowgate Capital Ltd and WH Ireland Ltd, that will close at the end of London trading on Friday. Water Intelligence says the cash will be used to continue to re-acquire American Leak Detection franchises. It has identified four targets with annual revenue of more than USD10 million in total. These would be earnings-per-share accretive and broaden the company's offerings in the US Northwest, southern California, the Midwest and South. Water Intelligence also is looking at bolt-on acquisitions the opening of new training centres. All of this is part of its strategy to build a 'one-stop-shop' water infrastructure platform.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Octopus Apollo non-executive buys GBP70,000 of shares

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC - UK-based investment firm - Non-Executive Murray Steele buys 129,000 shares at GBP0.54 each, totalling GBP70,000. Copyright 2021 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved. IN BRIEF: Octopus Apollo non-executive buys GBP70,000 of shares. 12 Nov 21 21:31. EXECUTIVE CHANGES: TP chair resigns amid pressure from Science...
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIE) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX...
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Bridgepoint eyes London float for Burger King's UK business

(Alliance News) - Burger King's UK unit has appointed two banks to assist on a London Stock Exchange float planned for next year, Sky News reported on Friday. Bridgepoint Group PLC, which owns Burger King's UK operations, has hired Bank of America and Investec to lead the initial public offering, Sky reported.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
Life Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Midwich finance director sells GBP153,000 in shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Midwich Group PLC - audio visual technology distributor - Finance Director Stephen Lamb sells 23,600 shares at GBP6.50 each, GBP153,400 in total. The...
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: iEnergizer and Volex post interim profit hikes

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. iEnergizer Ltd - IT service management company - Revenue in six months to September 30 up 35% year-on-year to USD121.9 million from USD90.2 million. Pretax profit improves 41% to USD37.9 million from USD26.9 million. Lifts payout 42% to 8.12 pence per share from 5.72p. "We are delighted to report another strong performance by iEnergizer, with highly profitable growth in revenue and profit margins, which exceeded our expectations for H1 2022," Chair Marc Vassanelli says.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Pennant operations director to leave role next summer

Pennant International Group PLC - London-based provider of aerospace training software - Announces Operations Director Mervyn Skates will retire as a director after the company's annual general meeting next year and will leave the business on June 30. Current stock price: 30.00 pence. Year-to-date change: down 29%. By Will Paige;...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

MillerKnoll name change is finalized

The company formerly known as Herman Miller is now MillerKnoll and trading under its new ticker symbol. The Zeeland-based company previously called Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR) changed its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange from “MLHR” to “MLKN” at the open of market trading on Nov. 1. The ticker...
wholefoodsmagazine.com

GenTech Holdings to Change Name

Wheat Ridge, CO—GenTech Holdings, Inc., which sells functional foods through sinfitnutrition.com and dietary supplements through americanmetabolix.com, is changing its name to Supplement Group (USA), Inc., awaiting approval from FINRA, according to a press release. “We are in the functional food and nutritional supplement business and I think it’s time we...
IBTimes

Meta Moves Foward With New Business Venture After Facebook Name Drop

Meta, formally known as Facebook will be setting up retail stores as the tech giant embarks on its newest business ambition, the New York Times reported. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his goal is to explore the metaverse which will comprise virtual reality and social media including Instagram, Facebook proper, and virtual reality brand Oculus. “We believe the metaverse will be the successor of the mobile internet,” Zuckerberg said.
cbs19news

Company changing name to reflect acquisition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A national solar contractor that was acquired by a local company early this year is changing its name. Altenergy, Inc. is going to transition to the name Tiger Solar, following its acquisition by Tiger Fuel Company. According to a release, the joined companies aim to...
Silicon Republic

Draper Esprit leads $17.5m Series A round in medtech start-up Aktiia

Aktiia plans to use the funds to bring its newly launched blood pressure monitoring system to the US and other markets. Venture capital firm Draper Esprit has led a $17.5m Series A funding round in hypertension-focused health-tech start-up Aktiia. Other investors that participated in the round include 415 Capital, Redalpine...
The Associated Press

MOON Ultra Named the Latest Tech Startup to Join the Values-Driven Harvey Ventures Portfolio

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2021-- MOON Ultra, the consumer hardware company empowering storytellers and creators to level up their content, announces today a significant investment from entertainer Steve Harvey in collaboration with his daughter, Lori Harvey. The funding will allow MOON Ultra - the creator of the MOON UltraLight, one of TIME Magazine’s “Best Inventions of 2020” - to develop more products that connect people and communities across the globe.
bloomberglaw.com

Perkins Coie Names New Venture Capital Partner in Austin (1)

Perkins Coie has tapped Valeska Pederson Hintz as an Austin, Texas-based venture capital partner, the firm said in a statement Monday. Hintz officially joined the firm on Monday from Lowenstein Sandler LLP, where she worked for more than seven years. She focuses on technology and biotechnology companies’ complete life cycles, including corporate and securities laws, initial public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions.
Life Style Extra

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M (AGHG) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS. Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable. (the «...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Schroder Income Growth net assets rise; payout lifted

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC - UK-based investment company - Net asset value per share at August 31 year end rises 28% to 316.59 pence, from 246.71p a year earlier. Lifts total payout to 12.8p from 12.6p. "Despite the many challenges presented by Covid-19 and the emergence of global supply chain constraints, the UK equity market was boosted by the success of the vaccine rollout and the reopening of the economy," company says.
