Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Large rifts remain as United Nations climate talks tick down to...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

As Biden exits U.N. climate summit, pleas for bold action by world leaders go unheeded

GLASGOW, Scotland — With no global consensus reached on how to quickly curb rising temperatures, President Joe Biden sought other avenues of progress on his last day at the United Nations climate summit, forging narrower agreements to cut methane emissions and save the world’s forests. The patchwork of announcements generated...
POLITICS
CBS News

Biden announces climate initiatives at U.N. summit

On Day 2 of the U.N. climate change conference, President Biden discussed plans to conserve forests, cut methane emissions and work on infrastructure in developing countries. Elise Labott, a columnist for Foreign Policy magazine, joins CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss what could come of these pledges and the response from world leaders.
ENVIRONMENT
San Diego Channel

Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”. In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction. "You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
Shore News Network

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich at climate talks

GLASGOW (Reuters) – A crucial U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop heard calls on its first day for the world’s major economies to keep their promises of financial help to address the climate crisis, while big polluters India and Brazil made new commitments to cut emissions. World leaders, environmental experts and activists all...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Rich nations must mend broken trust over climate

When the rich nations’ negotiators pledged at the 2009 climate summit in Copenhagen to provide $100bn a year of climate finance to developing countries by 2020, this must have been seen as achievable. Even after the shock of the global financial crisis, the annual output of the G7 group of...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

COP 26: Poor countries are stuck between poverty and climate disaster

Nigeria recently made a fortuitous discovery. While its energy department was searching underground for oil, it stumbled upon unexpected reserves of natural gas. Lots of it. It found over 200 trillion cubic feet of gas, and thinks it can find three times that amount if it looks hard enough. That...
INDIA
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

At COP26 talks, 45 nations pledge to overhaul farming in climate change fight

GLASGOW, Nov 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forty-five nations will pledge on Saturday to step up protection of nature and overhaul farming to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the British hosts of the COP26 U.N. climate summit said. With a rising world population, an official statement issued in Glasgow said it...
AGRICULTURE
wtvbam.com

As climate damage mounts, poor nations press wealthy to pay up

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Poor nations are pressuring their wealthy counterparts at the U.N. climate summit to pay up for the mounting damage being caused by global warming, pointing to increasing powerful storms, cyclones, droughts and floods afflicting their people. The campaign being waged at the U.N. climate summit in...
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

China and U.S. promise more climate cooperation at COP26 talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said...
ENVIRONMENT
pbs.org

Rich and poor nations confront divides over money and trust

The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations.
ADVOCACY

