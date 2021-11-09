CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake Beef As J. Prince Looks On, Twitter Reacts

By Robert Longfellow
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLvPV_0cr626CR00

Source: @jprincerespect / Instagram


It’s clear that Drake owns plenty of real estate in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s mind if you listened to the latter’s infamous Drink Champs interview . But in a turn of events that no one saw coming, the Chicago rapper artist is seen requesting that he and the 6 God squash their beef by inviting him to the stage at an upcoming show in December.

The clip in question was posted by J. Prince, who took to Instagram to reveal that he had met with Kanye West for a sit down. It’s common knowledge that the Rap-a-Lot Records founder and certified OG is a staunch supporter of Drake. So no doubt Drizzy, and Ye slandering the man every chance he go, was the topic of conversation.

According to Prince, he got the word from Larry Hoover to get word to Ye that it was time to dead the animus. “I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them,” wrote Prince in the caption of the video, detailing the meeting he had with Ye at Rothko Chapel in Houston. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

West has been working with Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., to get the jailed founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, who is currently serving a life sentence, freed.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth with myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest,” says Ye, seeming reading a prepared statement from his phone. “I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year. Live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Prince is seen standing to the left of Ye, and only says “Beautiful” at its confusion.

Considering the vibes, Twitter has a lot of opinions on the matter. Since we have nothing but respect for J. Prince, we’ll leave it at that, but peep some of the more interesting reactions in the gallery.

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with more peace among artists in Hip-Hop, ever.

This story is developing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J Prince (@jprincerespect)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
J Prince
Person
Drake
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mixmag.net

Kanye West on beef with Drake: “it’s time to put it to rest”

Kanye West, now known as Ye after legally changing his name, wants to squash the drama with Drake. Over the course of the past decade, Ye and Drake have battled it out for the top spot of the rap echelons, disputing through diss tracks, leaked songs, and on-stage callouts. In...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Beef#Drink Champs#Lot Records#Og#Rothko Chapel
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Squashes Beef With Soulja Boy: "Love You Bro"

Over the past few months, beef has been brewing between Kanye West and Soulja Boy for no reason other than an unused verse. In the weeks leading up to the release of DONDA, several rappers attempted to secure placements on the album, though it wasn't underground names as you'd think. It was artists like Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. The latter has been on a near three-month-long tirade disrespecting Ye at any opportunity.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ye (Kanye West) Sounds Off on Drake Beef, Cancel Culture & More on 'Drink Champs'

Ye didn’t do any press following the release of his latest studio album, Donda, and he has barely spoken a word aside from short social media interviews. On his episode of Drink Champs, he fills in most of the gaps that fans have missed during his absence, including where he stands with Drake personally, who he thinks could go against him in a Verzuz battle, his favorite rappers and rap groups of all-time and more.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kanye West Discusses Marilyn Manson, DaBaby, Drake Beef on Drink Champs Podcast: Watch

Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on the podcast Drink Champs Thursday night (November 4). During the discussion, he discussed a wide range of subjects, including God, politics, the NBA and his relationship with Kobe Bryant, his marriage, Donda, Drake, group chats, thoughts on cancel culture, and much more. Early in the program, he said that he had received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, calling himself “halfcinated.” He also returned to the subject of abortion and further expanded on some of his other ideas on spiritual and physical wellness.
CELEBRITIES
jammin1057.com

Kanye West Says He’d Beat Drake in A Verzuz

In an interview on Revolt TV, Kanye West spoke his truth. He rarely does interviews anymore, but he didn’t hold back in this one. Ye addressed many topics such as politics, his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant, his beef with Drake, his marriage with Kim Kardashian, and his thoughts on cancel culture in regards to collaborating with Marilyn Manson, and DaBaby on Donda. The Yeezus rapper said point-blank, “They can’t cancel us all.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

DJ EFN Says Kanye West & Drake Beef Is Like 'Billionaire' Version Of KRS-One Vs. MC Shan

Exclusive – Kanye West’s enlightening interview on Drink Champs has been a trending Twitter topic since it aired on Thursday night (November 4). As expected, Kanye discussed a myriad of topics that captured the Hip Hop community’s attention — from his apparent regret over signing Big Sean to G.O.O.D. Music in 2007 to why he brought controversial figures DaBaby and Marilyn Manson out at his Donda listening party.
HIP HOP
AceShowbiz

Drake Subtly Reacts To Kanye West's Candid 'Drink Champs' Interview

Aside from dissing the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist, Ye calls record producer Just Blaze a 'copycat' while speaking to N.O.R.E. a.k.a. Noreaga and DJ EFN. AceShowbiz - Drake let fans know that he's aware of Kanye West's recent candid interview. After his nemesis addressed their feud in the Thursday, November 4 episode of Revolt TV's "Drink Champs", the "Certified Lover Boy" artist subtly reacted to it on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Kanye West & Drake Could Perform Together in 2021

There are several elements that you can expect from hip-hop artists. Flows, rhymes, metaphors, and the odd subliminal jab to maintain the competitiveness of the sport. Battle rap is deeply ingrained in the genre, so artist feuds are a given, yet there are instances in which the beef has transcended music and taken on a life of its own.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Kanye Is Finally Ready To Settle His Beef With Drake

Kanye West is ready to end his years-long feud with Drake. On Monday, Nov. 8, music executive James Prince (aka J. Prince) shared an Instagram video of West asking the “Girls Want Girls” rapper to finally put their past behind them. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest,” the rapper said. To try and make amends, West asked Drake to perform with him in concert next month. So, will the two actually settle their beef?
MUSIC
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

62
Followers
222
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy