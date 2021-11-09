CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Looks Pretty In Pink In Latest IG Pic

By Sharde Gillam
 5 days ago

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Nicki Minaj looks pretty in pink in her latest Instagram pic and we’re loving the monochromatic look on the rap star!

In a two-picture photo carousel, the self-proclaimed Barbie shared an archived pic of herself wearing all pink from head to toe including a short, pink dress, pink slides, a ping wig, pink sunnies, and a pink purse. To add an extra pizzaz to the pic, she sat cross-legged in a pink chair and donned pink stiletto-shaped nails. She accessorized the look with her signature blinged-out Barbie chain and wore blinged-out bracelets and rings on her wrist, ankles, and fingers.

“#BarbieTingz #Archives ,” the rapper captioned the photo set. Check out the look below!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Many of Nicki’s 162 million IG followers flooded the rapper’s IG comments with their stamps of approval, posting a flurry of heart eye, diamond, and fire emojis to as well as comments about her beauty. “Pretty in Pink ,” one fan wrote while another said, “Baddest .”

We’re loving this all-pink look on the rap star!

Comments / 0

Vibe

Nicki Minaj Dodges $20 Million Default Judgement, Kenneth Petty Still Yet To Respond

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have dodged a $20 million default judgement after a federal clerk determined that the couple did not fail to respond to a lawsuit filed by Jennifer Hough, the woman Petty was convicted of sexually assaulting in 1995 while the two were high school students. According to a sworn statement by Minaj, the Queen rapper says she was under the belief she had successfully hired a lawyer to represent the couple, however, “innocent miscommunications” caused a delay in the payment of the lawyer’s retainer. “My failure to respond to the complaint was the product of an...
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Claims Attempted Rape Victim Was A ‘Willing Participant’

The legal team of Kenneth Petty’s rape victim is speaking out. Jennifer Hough’s attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, gave XXL a statement after Petty claimed Hough was a “willing participant.” The statement says, “A willing participant would not run 20 blocks to school after a sexual encounter and tell the school security/police that she was raped,” Blackburn stated.” It continued, “If Petty believed Ms. Hough was a willing participant, he should have never [pleaded] guilty to attempted rape.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
