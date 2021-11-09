Today, in celebration of Veterans Day, Florida Sportsman joins the rest of the nation in honoring all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Today, in celebration of Veterans Day, Florida Sportsman joins the rest of the nation in honoring all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Today we pay our respects to those men and women who have selflessly served their country to protect the freedoms we enjoy, putting their lives on the line, putting their families’ needs on hold as they answered the call of duty.
