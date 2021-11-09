CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

floridasportsman.com

On a cold and dreary day

Never seem more learned than the people you are with. Wear your learning like a pocket watch and keep it hidden. Do not pull it out to count the hours, but give the time when you are asked. --- Lord Chesterfield.
RELIGION
floridasportsman.com

Thursday Veterans Day

I hope my Nam brothers and all Veterans have a great Day. Morning; and to all our veterans, thank you for serving our great nation during war and peace!
FESTIVAL
KNOE TV8

KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Desadier is charged with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and witness tampering. Veterans group needs help getting disabled vets to medical appointments. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are in dire need of drivers for their vans for disabled...
ENVIRONMENT
erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
RELIGION
#Bce
floridasportsman.com

RIP Max Cleland

"That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary." I always admired Max. Seemed to be one of the good ones. He was one of the good ones, but low-lifes Saxby Chambliss and Ann Coulter chose to spread lies about him because he dared speak the truth. The man was a triple amputee. Left three of his limbs in Vietnam. Chambliss and Coulter should hand their heads in shame. Neither of them served this country in wartime.
FACEBOOK
floridasportsman.com

Happy Veterans Day

I am just here for my amusement. Thank you and God Bless all of our vets. Your service and sacrifice do not go unnoticed or unappreciated. "Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can be sometimes easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love." Fred Rogers.
MILITARY
floridasportsman.com

How to Use Lipless Crankbaits for Bass

I have been bass fishing several years now, but my lure of choice has always been Senkos and other soft plastic worms. Does anyone have any tips or tricks on lipless crankbaits, such as how to work them and where to use them? I have a few, I just do not know how to use them.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Hunting Boot Recommendations

A lot of areas that are closest to me for hunting have a lot of Swampy areas. I am looking into getting some higher waterproof and snake proof boots. What are some of your recommendations for year round use?. O-townPosts: 551 Officer. LaCrosse boots are a great way to go.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
floridasportsman.com

My Old Stand

In Maine things are a bit different with regards to hunt-able land. If land is not posted you can hunt on it and most people are respectful of the privilege. Rules are pretty much like Public land here, no metal in the trees and no cutting trees, limbs or brush. Also there is no baiting or dog deer hunting in the state.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Show Your Appreciation to Veterans Today

Today, in celebration of Veterans Day, Florida Sportsman joins the rest of the nation in honoring all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Today, in celebration of Veterans Day, Florida Sportsman joins the rest of the nation in honoring all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Today we pay our respects to those men and women who have selflessly served their country to protect the freedoms we enjoy, putting their lives on the line, putting their families’ needs on hold as they answered the call of duty.
MILITARY
floridasportsman.com

Kyle Walks except for the little stuff...

I’d throw the prosecutor in jail for misconduct and take his law license. Always literally crying victim, sad. A pedophile, a woman abuser, and a felon walk into a bar. It was all about politics and proving a point. It will be a blessing if he leaves the court a free man. Unfortunately everyone knows the animals will go ape.
PUBLIC SAFETY
floridasportsman.com

Brother In law

Someone poached a 10 point out on Pearson Rd. Left it out there to rot. It was a big one. Someone took the antlers. It was on the last straight away before the turn to Dougherty Co. Wow. I haven't hunted out there in 2 years since they leased the...
RELATIONSHIPS
floridasportsman.com

King mackerel on Spanish mackerel

They are pelagics, the fish you can't use as bait are protected reef fish. The butter flied beeliner is not okay, etc. As long as the Spanish mackerel are legal size they can be used as bait. The bait also counts towards daily limits. Different rules for different fish. Spanish...
LIFESTYLE
floridasportsman.com

Dry fire bolt action

Can you dry fire (Practice) without damaging a bolt action ? Not sure if i need to purchase a dry fire dummy round. I dry fire mine. I read posts about people arguing wether to dry fire and working the bolt of sandpapering to smooth factory edges and I did both. Now I really only do it to practice my reflexes, not to wear it in and it doesn’t feel like it’s wearing anything out. I got dummy rounds for my marlin 30-30 and they didn’t fit so I don’t plan on wasting any more money on them.
FACEBOOK
WGN News

Coat giveaway held at St. Sabina Church as weather turns cold

CHICAGO— A coat drive was held at a South Side church to help people warm up as winter starts to get closer. In Auburn Gresham, outside St. Sabina Church, the line stretched for blocks as the South Side parish handed out 500 coats to those who need them. The Rev. Michael Pfleger and those at […]
CHICAGO, IL
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay hosts children’s breakfast among the trees

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile.  The silver bells were on full display as Oglebay held a breakfast for the kids this morning during their Festival of Trees.  The soft glow of Christmas lights illuminated the meal, along with a craft project with lots of red, green and silver to capture the […]
WHEELING, WV
APG of Wisconsin

Throwback Tuesday

This is a photo of Main Street (Second Street) from around the year 1900. City Hall is recognizable, but probably not the opera house across the street from City Hall.
ENTERTAINMENT
howsweeteats.com

Tuesday Things.

1. You know I love it when a new month starts on a Monday!. 2. 61 days of festive activities! I love this. 3. I may make my own holiday movie countdown. I always WANT to get into hallmark movies but for some reason, I just can’t. 4. This is...
LIFESTYLE
Messenger

Trivia Tuesdays

Most trivia nights at bars and restaurants reward players with free drinks, food or cash prizes. At Amigos Restaurant and Bar in Fort Dodge, every Tuesday is trivia night, but charities and nonprofits are the ones who benefit. Every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Amigos hosts “Tacos...
FORT DODGE, IA

