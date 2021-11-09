ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virus deaths in Russia hit daily record despite work halt

By DARIA LITVINOVA
 9 days ago
Virus Outbreak Russia Visitors sit inside a cafe in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Russians have gone back to work after a nine-day break that was ordered by authorities to tame a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections and deaths. Still, daily numbers of new cases and deaths have remained high throughout the non-working period. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) (Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW — (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a new record Tuesday and new confirmed cases remained high two days after a nine-day work stoppage ended in most of the country's regions.

The state coronavirus task force reported 1,211 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily death toll in the pandemic, and 39,160 new cases. The task force has reported around 40,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths every day since late October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians last month to stay off work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. He authorized regional governments to extend the number of non-working days if necessary, but only five Russian regions have done so.

Other regions have restricted access to restaurants, theaters and other public places to people who either have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.

The daily tallies of new cases and COVID-19 deaths remained high throughout the non-working period. Officials in the Kremlin argued Monday that it was too early to tell whether the measure had the desired effect.

Russia’s fall surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Less than 40% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though Russia approved a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine months before most countries.

In all, Russia’s coronavirus task force has reported over 249,000 deaths in the pandemic, making it the worst off in Europe and one of the top five hardest-hit nations in the world.

However, reports by Russia’s statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers: 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September this year.

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

German disease control head warns of 'terrible Christmas'

BERLIN — (AP) — The head of Germany's disease control agency has warned that the country faces a “really terrible Christmas” unless steps are taken to counter the sharp rise in coronavirus infections. German lawmakers are debating measures Thursday that would replace the nationwide epidemic rules, which will expire at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iraqi migrants caught in border tensions in Belarus fly home

MOSCOW — (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqis flew home from Belarus on Thursday, abandoning their hopes of reaching the European Union following more than a week of tensions at the bloc's eastern border, where thousands of migrants became stuck. Meanwhile, state-run Belarusian media reported that there were no more migrants...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Poland detains 100 migrants, G7 urges Belarus to end crisis

The Polish army detained dozens of migrants who crossed the Belarus border and accused Belarusian special forces of masterminding the operation, as G7 foreign ministers on Thursday urged Minsk to end the migrant crisis. Around 2,000 people, mainly from the Middle East, are estimated to be living near the Poland-Belarus border in dire conditions and desperate to cross into the European Union. The EU says Belarus engineered the crisis in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. "We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign," the EU and foreign ministers of the G7 global powers said.
IMMIGRATION
SKorea sees record virus jump as thousands take college exam

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of masked students flocked to schools on Thursday for the country’s highly competitive college entrance exam amid growing concerns about the delta-driven spread. About...
EDUCATION
German lawmakers back new COVID measures after dire warnings

BERLIN — (AP) — German lawmakers approved new measures Thursday to rein in record coronavirus infections after the head of Germany's disease control agency warned the country could face a “really terrible Christmas.”. The measures passed in the Bundestag with votes from the center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
