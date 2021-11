US aviation giant Boeing is finally being allowed to launch some communications satellites over four years after it first applied. The FCC – America’s communications regulator – has granted Boeing ‘a license to construct, deploy, and operate a satellite constellation’. The stated purpose of this constellation is to provide broadband and communications services to whoever wants them in the US and globally. In that respect it will be in direct competition with SpaceX, OneWeb and Kuiper, and has some serious catching up to do.

